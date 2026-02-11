The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 11
For immediate release
11 February 2026
THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC
Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company
The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is pleased to announce that Josh Golomb, co-portfolio manager and partner at OrbiMed Advisors LLC, will provide a live presentation via Investor Meet Company on 10 March 2026 at 16:00 GMT.
The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9 March 2026 at 09:00 GMT, or at any time during the live presentation.
Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST (THE) PLC via: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/biotech-growth-trust-the-plc/register-investor
Investors who already follow The Biotech Growth Trust on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.
For and on behalf of
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary