Mittwoch, 11.02.2026
Drohnen, Robotik, E-Autos: Diese Hightech-Aktie könnte jetzt zünden
The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 11

For immediate release

11 February 2026

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is pleased to announce that Josh Golomb, co-portfolio manager and partner at OrbiMed Advisors LLC, will provide a live presentation via Investor Meet Company on 10 March 2026 at 16:00 GMT.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9 March 2026 at 09:00 GMT, or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST (THE) PLC via: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/biotech-growth-trust-the-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow The Biotech Growth Trust on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

For and on behalf of

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary


