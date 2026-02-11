AscellaHealth, LLC: AscellaHealth Expands International Operations, Broadens Executive Leadership to Accelerate Global Market Access for Life Sciences

DUBLIN and BERWYN, Pa., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AscellaHealth, a global partner delivering customizable solutions to support the specialty pharmaceutical industry, today announces expanded leadership roles for Gillian Molloy, general manager, AscellaHealth international operations, and Alexis Moss, vice president of commercial, AscellaHealth international business. Molloy and Moss, based in Dublin and London respectively, will lead growth in the EU, UK and Middle East as the company continues to expand international market access and advance patient-centric solutions across its worldwide operations.

"The promotions of Molloy and Moss enable AscellaHealth to further leverage their nearly four decades of combined experience across U.S. and European life sciences markets," says Bill Oldham, chairman and president of AscellaHealth. "Their proven leadership continues to strengthen our ability to provide seamless support for both emerging and established biopharma companies as they navigate increasingly complex regulatory, distribution and commercialization pathways globally."

Together, Molloy and Moss will oversee operations through an integrated model that combines international pharmaceutical distribution, licensed and unlicensed medicine supply, named patient programs, clinical trial support and specialty pharmacy services with AscellaHealth's commercial, patient support and market access expertise. This approach enables streamlined access to markets across EU, Asia, Africa, Australia and the Americas, while delivering consistent, high-quality patient support worldwide.

"I'm thrilled to lead AscellaHealth's continued international market expansion," says Molloy, general manager. "Life sciences companies are operating amid significant uncertainty, but also extraordinary opportunity. With over 20 years of experience in commercial strategy and payer engagement across the EU, UK and the Middle East, my focus is to help companies move seamlessly from early planning to successful commercialization, grounded in deep market insight and an unwavering commitment to the highest standards of patient care."

To further enhance AscellaHealth's capabilities, Molloy and Moss will be spearheading a growing strategic partner network, with the continued service integration of CHAPPER Healthcare and EUROPACCESS. In addition, the team will incorporate new resources for access and efficiency on a global scale with affiliated Actum Pharma, a U.S. based pharma services company that supports the commercial success of novel therapies.

"Leading AscellaHealth's international initiatives, I'm focused on connecting commercial strategy, distribution and patient support to deliver measurable outcomes for our clients," says Moss, vice president of commercial. "Drawing on extensive experience across pharmaceuticals, distribution and healthcare services, the alignment of global commercial strategy with AscellaHealth, CHAPPER healthcare and Actum Pharma's capabilities will create new opportunities for life sciences companies while supporting patients in more than 70 countries."

Beyond their operational roles, Molloy and Moss are active thought leaders in the life sciences arena. They will share their expertise in upcoming Life Science Access Academy panels: Molloy on Gene Therapy: Rhetoric versus reality on Thursday, Mar. 5, 2026 and Moss on Homecare and the Changing NHS on Friday, Mar. 6, 2026, highlighting their commitment to advancing discussion on critical issues shaping global healthcare.

About AscellaHealth LLC

AscellaHealth is a global partner providing end-to-end solutions to life sciences and healthcare companies, enhancing patient care for individuals with complex, chronic conditions. Its teams ensure the efficient delivery of critical healthcare products from manufacturers to patients while managing the flow of funds between payers and pharma. For more information, visit www.AscellaHealth.eu or www.AscellaHealth.com

About CHAPPER healthcare

CHAPPER healthcare, fully integrated with AscellaHealth, is AscellaHealth's global specialty pharmaceutical wholesaler, distributor, and services provider, offering specialty pharmacy services with direct-to-patient capabilities. In collaboration with AscellaHealth, CHAPPER delivers comprehensive, end-to-end solutions across the specialty pharmacy landscape, expanding global market access for life sciences manufacturers.

Renowned for its long-standing reputation in supplying both licensed and unlicensed medicines, CHAPPER healthcare partners directly with life sciences manufacturers to deliver key distribution services throughout the UK, Europe and beyond through its alliance with EUROPACCESS. Together, these integrated offerings enhance access to life sciences stakeholders worldwide.

CHAPPER healthcare is wholly owned by Innovative Specialty Solutions, LLC, an affiliate of AscellaHealth, LLC.

