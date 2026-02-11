Electrotec Audio Inc: Big Surprise at NAMM 2026

Electrotec Audio Wins NAMM 2026 Best in Show with Stage One - Portable, Wireless, Battery-Powered Professional Audio Now Shipping Worldwide

ANAHEIM, Calif., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrotec Audio won Best in Show at the 2026 NAMM Show in Anaheim, California, for its Stage One wireless portable speaker and Stage One XB wireless subwoofer, marking a breakthrough in battery-powered professional audio.

Electrotec Audio was founded in London in 1984 by legendary live sound producer Rikki Farr (audio production for Rod Stewart, Rush, Pink Floyd, Bob Marley, Jimi Hendrix, Guns N' Roses). After decades shaping iconic live performances, Farr returned to reimagine professional sound for a new era - combining concert-grade performance with true portability.

The NAMM Best in Show award is presented annually to the most innovative product exhibited, selected from more than a thousand instruments, microphones, PA systems, and professional audio technologies showcased at the event.

Rikki Farr, Co-Founder, CEO, and Co-Designer of Electrotec Audio, said:

"What set Stage One apart was that nobody else could deliver this level of sound quality, then pick it up, put it in a car, and play anywhere perfectly. At moderate levels you can play for over 100 hours. When you need full power, it delivers concert-level performance without distortion. The response has been phenomenal."

Stage One is a true three-way, triple-amplified system delivering professional output in a compact, battery-powered form. Designed and acoustically tuned in the United States, its touring-grade enclosure is engineered for durability, weather resistance, and precise acoustic control.

Wireless performance is powered by SKAA and SKAA Pro, delivering ultra-low-latency wireless audio. SKAA Pro enables near-instant synchronization for live performance, while standard SKAA allows up to five speakers to be linked wirelessly with tight timing and stability - far beyond conventional Bluetooth solutions.

The Stage One XB wireless subwoofer expands the system into a full-range solution, delivering deep, controlled low-frequency energy while remaining fully wireless and battery powered.

Electrotec systems are used by DJs, bands, churches and religious gatherings, event planners, schools, public-service events, home entertainment users, and outdoor festivals.

Each system is backed by a 2-year warranty and 90-day satisfaction guarantee. Electrotec Audio maintains a signed agreement with DHL Express Worldwide, enabling delivery from California to most countries within approximately three business days.

MSRP:

Stage One - $1,499 USD

Stage One XB - $1,399 USD

Now shipping worldwide.

More information: https://electrotecaudio.com

Media Contact: info@electrotecaudio.com

Photos available:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a0e35e49-d11c-4a93-b475-17df6c179db8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/025f48bb-79b3-4fad-b4a2-77c76e6752ef

Video available:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/de1bd5ff-83a7-45c5-ab6e-cec1c0486dbd