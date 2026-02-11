Bybit Private Wealth Management Sustains Positive Momentum in January 2026

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has released the latest scorecard of its Private Wealth Management (PWM) division, with the top-performing fund posting a 9.97% APR amid broader market turbulence in January 2026. Bybit PWM has demonstrated exceptional resilience throughout market cycles, recording 49 consecutive months of positive returns with its flagship USDT-based strategy fund.

According to CoinGecko data, total crypto market capitalization closed January 2026 at $2.84 trillion, retreating by over 13%, or approximately $440 billion, from its mid-month peak of $3.28 trillion. Despite a challenging start to the year for digital assets, Bybit PWM rose above the volatility and delivered value to customers through disciplined strategies and expert stewardship.

Performance Highlights in January

In the latest Bybit PWM monthly newsletter , the best-performing fund achieved an average APR of 9.97% in January, with the following strategy breakdown:

USDT-based strategies: Average APR of 4.61%

BTC-based strategies: Average APR of 2.57%

Fig. Bybit PWM Strategy Return Trend

In recent weeks of sharp price action across the crypto landscape from XRP to BTC, now range-bound at the $70,000 mark, traders have sought diversified solutions to safeguard their portfolios. Bybit offers a comprehensive suite of solutions designed for long-term investors prioritizing capital preservation and stable returns.

One standout is Mantle Vault , a structured product anchored in DeFi strategies which reached $150 million in AUM within two months, in addition to Bybit PWM, an exclusive service curated for our clients.

For high-net-worth individuals, Bybit PWM, offers an exclusive, tailor-made wealth management experience. The platform provides customized investment strategies, dynamic asset allocation, and professional risk management, all supported by curated private funds and Bybit's institutional-grade trading infrastructure. Dedicated relationship managers provide expert guidance to navigate volatile markets like January 2026's downturn, with a track record of resilient portfolio performance.

Qualified investors interested in exploring Bybit Private Wealth Management services may visit: Bybit Private Wealth Management

For details of Bybit PWM's January performance, users may visit: Bybit Private Wealth Management: January 2026 Newsletter

