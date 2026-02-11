Sia, an international consulting group specializing in strategy, management, and AI, has reached a milestone in its Agentic AI journey. Born in the digital era, the firm now leverages the expertise of more than 3,000 consultants in 19 countries to help organizations scale AI-driven transformation.

From GenAI to an Agent Store for All Industries and Functions

After unveiling its Generative AI platform to clients in June 2023, the firm announced the launch of its Agent Store in September 2025.

Built on a learn-by-design approach, Sia's Agent Store grew from 50 AI agents to over 400 available for direct consultation, with over a dozen Minimum Viable Products ready for demonstration. Originally introduced as SiaGPT, the platform is now accessible via siagents.ai, reflecting the transition from custom GPTs to fully agentic services.

Sia's AI agents cover a wide range of industries such as Finance, Energy, Public Sector, Healthcare, and Retail and Consumer Goods, and address all corporate functions such as Compliance, IT, Marketing, HR, and Cybersecurity. The agents share a common objective: enabling organizations to discover, customize, and deploy agentic cases at scale with Sia's consulting methodology.

AI Analysts, Strategists, Auditors: Versatile Agents for All Business Functions

Sia's AI agents act as analysts, strategists, and auditors designed to support decision-making across business functions. Each agent is purpose-built to address concrete operational challenges, combining domain expertise, real-time data processing, and Sia's consulting expertise.

Among these 400+ AI agents:

Crisis Companion understands the various stakeholders involved when a cybersecurity, operations, or corporate reputation crisis arises and produces coordinated outputs aligned with company policies to create incident management reports and communication plans.

RegMatcher is Sia's AI agent designed for Compliance teams. The agent identifies gaps between internal frameworks and the latest regulatory requirements, updates corporate policies, and designs and deploys real-time controls to ensure the highest level of organizational compliance.

The Agent Store offers dozens of other agents, such as the Underwriting Intelligence Platform, which transforms satellite imagery into underwriting-ready intelligence in minutes; the AI Resilient Infrastructure Agent, which assesses and strengthens company resilience against risk and disruption; the Sales Assistant Copilot, which provides decision support for sales teams by matching client intent with cultural and product data; and the one that automatically classifies investment funds and documents regulatory decisions to ensure regulatory compliance (FRTB CIU Classifier).

Reinventing Consulting with Human-Agent Collaboration

Agentic AI is not only transforming clients' organizations. It is also redefining consulting. While human expertise remains central, it is now empowered by AI agents. In the coming months, Sia's teams will continue to automate the creation of proprietary and synthetic datasets, with objectives that go beyond cost reduction. In 2026, AI agents will become a lever for large-scale, deep organizational transformation, and companies will witness greater productivity, speed of execution, and revenue growth.

In the age of agentic AI, Sia reinforces its vision of a balanced collaboration between humans and AI. The expertise and creativity of Sia consultants, supported by their AI Data teams, remain at the core of this model.

About Sia

Sia is a next-generation, global management consulting group. Founded in 1999, we were born digital. Today our strategy and management capabilities are augmented by data science, enhanced by creativity and driven by responsibility. We're optimists for change and we help clients initiate, navigate and benefit from transformation. We believe optimism is a force multiplier, helping clients to mitigate downside and maximize opportunity. With expertise across a broad range of sectors and services, our 3,000 consultants serve clients worldwide from 48 locations in 19 countries. Our expertise delivers results. Our optimism transforms outcomes.

