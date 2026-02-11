DAR GLOBAL STRENGTHENS CHINA PARTNERSHIPS AS SAUDI REAL ESTATE MARKET OPENS TO GLOBAL INVESTORS

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dar Global, the international luxury real estate developer listed on the London Stock Exchange, has concluded a high-level strategic engagement in China, reinforcing its commitment to expanding cross-border investment partnerships as Saudi Arabia's real estate market opens to foreign non-resident investors.

The delegation held senior-level meetings across Beijing, Shenzhen, and Shanghai with leading real estate developers, engineering groups, and contracting partners, focused on advancing collaboration aligned with the Kingdom's ongoing economic transformation. As Saudi Arabia's largest trading partner, China represents a natural strategic counterpart as international capital gains greater access to the Saudi property market.

Discussions centred on potential investment participation in Saudi Arabia's newly accessible real estate sector, alongside reciprocal opportunities for strategic cooperation within China. The engagements underscored strong mutual interest in long-term partnerships that connect Chinese expertise and capital with high-growth developments across the Kingdom.

A key highlight of the visit was Dar Global's engagement around the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP), now operating as a full-scale customs zone with island-wide special customs operations and expanded zero-tariff treatment for goods and services. The FTP offers a highly competitive regulatory and tax environment designed to attract global investment and accelerate Hainan's emergence as a leading international trade and economic hub.

Dar Global explored opportunities to participate in select high-potential projects in Hainan Province, leveraging the FTP's preferential policies to create property-linked investment opportunities for its global investor base spanning more than 115 nationalities.

Commenting on the outcome of the mission, Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, said: "Our engagement in China reflects Dar Global's long-term strategy to build meaningful partnerships with global markets that share our outlook on growth, scale, and opportunity. The strong interest we encountered across Beijing, Shenzhen, and Shanghai highlights the alignment between China's investment ambitions and the unprecedented momentum unfolding in Saudi Arabia's real estate sector."

Dar Global will build on these discussions by advancing select partnerships and joint initiatives that leverage the complementary strengths of both markets, supporting increased investment flows and cross-border collaboration.

