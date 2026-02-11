Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Drohnen, Robotik, E-Autos: Diese Hightech-Aktie könnte jetzt zünden
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D7M4 | ISIN: GB00BQXNJY41 | Ticker-Symbol: L16
Frankfurt
11.02.26 | 09:55
5,800 Euro
-3,33 % -0,200
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DAR GLOBAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DAR GLOBAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,8006,90013:34
PR Newswire
11.02.2026 12:30 Uhr
149 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DAR GLOBAL STRENGTHENS CHINA PARTNERSHIPS AS SAUDI REAL ESTATE MARKET OPENS TO GLOBAL INVESTORS

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dar Global, the international luxury real estate developer listed on the London Stock Exchange, has concluded a high-level strategic engagement in China, reinforcing its commitment to expanding cross-border investment partnerships as Saudi Arabia's real estate market opens to foreign non-resident investors.

DAR GLOBAL STRENGTHENS CHINA PARTNERSHIPS AS SAUDI REAL ESTATE MARKET OPENS TO GLOBAL INVESTORS

The delegation held senior-level meetings across Beijing, Shenzhen, and Shanghai with leading real estate developers, engineering groups, and contracting partners, focused on advancing collaboration aligned with the Kingdom's ongoing economic transformation. As Saudi Arabia's largest trading partner, China represents a natural strategic counterpart as international capital gains greater access to the Saudi property market.

Discussions centred on potential investment participation in Saudi Arabia's newly accessible real estate sector, alongside reciprocal opportunities for strategic cooperation within China. The engagements underscored strong mutual interest in long-term partnerships that connect Chinese expertise and capital with high-growth developments across the Kingdom.

A key highlight of the visit was Dar Global's engagement around the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP), now operating as a full-scale customs zone with island-wide special customs operations and expanded zero-tariff treatment for goods and services. The FTP offers a highly competitive regulatory and tax environment designed to attract global investment and accelerate Hainan's emergence as a leading international trade and economic hub.

Dar Global explored opportunities to participate in select high-potential projects in Hainan Province, leveraging the FTP's preferential policies to create property-linked investment opportunities for its global investor base spanning more than 115 nationalities.

Commenting on the outcome of the mission, Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, said: "Our engagement in China reflects Dar Global's long-term strategy to build meaningful partnerships with global markets that share our outlook on growth, scale, and opportunity. The strong interest we encountered across Beijing, Shenzhen, and Shanghai highlights the alignment between China's investment ambitions and the unprecedented momentum unfolding in Saudi Arabia's real estate sector."

Dar Global will build on these discussions by advancing select partnerships and joint initiatives that leverage the complementary strengths of both markets, supporting increased investment flows and cross-border collaboration.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2902013/Dar_Global.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dar-global-strengthens-china-partnerships-as-saudi-real-estate-market-opens-to-global-investors-302685019.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.