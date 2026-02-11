Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.02.2026
WKN: A3EV2W | ISIN: CA66240L1040
North Shore Uranium Ltd.: North Shore Uranium Engages Resource Stock Digest

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2026 / North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSX-V:NSU) ("North Shore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an awareness service campaign agreement (the "RSD Agreement") with Resource Stock Digest ("RSD"), under the terms of which RSD will conduct interviews and generate reports on the Company and will distribute to the RSD existing database.

On February 10, 2026, the Company entered into the RSD Agreement for an eighteen (18) month term, which can be terminated with thirty (30) days' notice, after a minimum term of three (3) months. Monthly payments of US$2,450 will be paid at the end of each month, with a one-time initiation fee of US$8,500. All fees payable by the Company to RSD, pursuant to the RSD Agreement, will be paid out of general working capital of the Company.

RSD is owned and operated by Nicholas Hodge and Gerardo De Real and headquartered in Round Rock, Texas, USA. The Company and RSD act at arm's length, and RSD has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or present intent to acquire such an interest, except for Nicholas Hodge owns 700,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") and 350,000 share purchase warrants, and Gerardo Del Real owns or controls 500,000 Shares and 250,000 share purchase warrants. There are no performance factors contained in the RSD Agreement and RSD will not receive Shares or stock options as compensation.

The RSD Agreement is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

For more information on RSD visit their website at www.resourcestockdigest.com

ABOUT NORTH SHORE

North Shore is currently exploring for uranium at its Rio Puerco project in the Grants Uranium District of New Mexico and its Falcon and West Bear properties at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan. In addition, the Company continues to evaluate opportunities in the United States and Canada to complement its portfolio of uranium properties.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Brooke Clements,
President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information:

Please contact: Brooke Clements, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
Telephone: 604.536.2711
Email: b.clements@northshoreuranium.com
www.northshoreuranium.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: North Shore Uranium Ltd.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/north-shore-uranium-engages-resource-stock-digest-1135581

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
