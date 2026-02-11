Your Clients, Your Brand: Zoe Financial Puts RIA Firms Front and Center with Private Labeling Feature

Zoe's private labeling allows RIAs to customize the platform to reflect their brand identity. RIAs can build client loyalty while Zoe works behind the scenes.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2026 / Zoe Financial , an end-to-end digital wealth management platform that works to minimize operational strain and improve investment capabilities for financial advisors, provides a proprietary private labeling feature to help RIAs create and maintain brand recognition with their clients. With private labeling, client interactions on the Zoe Wealth Platform, including new account setup, dashboard reporting, and customer support, can feature the RIA's brand materials.

What Is Private Labeling?

Zoe's private labeling tailors the visuals of the Zoe Wealth Platform to the RIA's own branding without changing the platform's functionality. Instead of leading with a Zoe domain name or a Zoe logo on assets like investment proposals, emails, or dashboards, the platform shows clients their RIA's brand and logo. With private labeling, interactions on the Zoe Wealth Platform can work to strengthen the recognition and relationship between client and advisor.

"This industry is built on the trust the client has in their advisor," said Andres Garcia-Amaya, CFA, Founder & CEO of Zoe Financial, "yet most digital experiences redirect clients to external partners. Zoe strives to think about 'what would I want as a client?' We built this private labeling experience from that mindset."

What Makes Zoe's Private Labeling Different?

Zoe's private labeling feature goes beyond your typical client-advisor interface. Zoe creates a fully branded ecosystem around the RIA, including tailored domains, communications, and portals. With private labeling, firms can:

Provide fully customized assets. Dashboards, investment tools, proposals, and reports feature the firm's logo and branding, not Zoe's. RIAs can present Zoe's direct indexing, tax-loss harvesting, and performance reporting capabilities under their own name.

Offer branded customer service and support. Zoe's concierge and client success teams provide client support from the firm's brand. RIAs receive the recognition while Zoe does the work.

Save time and reduce operational headaches. Once a firm opts into private labeling, Zoe handles all of the setup and rollout. All firms need to provide is their logo and brand materials.

Maintain continuity across communications and platforms. The primary brand clients see is the firm's. Zoe operates seamlessly in the background.

Traditional white-label services limit customization options or apply a logo to a generic product. Zoe's private labeling fully customizes the platform to suit the firm's brand identity and client needs.

"Trust is reinforced through consistency," said Caroline Kolk, Zoe's Head of Product Experience. "Private labeling creates a cohesive identity across every client interaction, allowing advisors to scale without diluting the experience they've worked hard to build."

Clients trust their RIAs, not third-party providers. With the private labeling feature, Zoe helps RIAs deepen their relationships with their clients and grow their brand identity without sacrificing platform performance.

About Zoe Financial

Zoe is the wealth platform with the mission to help grow and protect clients' wealth. Zoe's platform brings account opening, funding, automated rebalancing, tax-loss harvesting, direct indexing, and commission-free fractional trading into one cohesive advisory experience. Learn more at https://zoefinancial.com/

Disclosures:

Zoe Financial, Inc. ("Zoe Financial") is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Zoe Financial provides investment advisory services and access to independent registered investment advisers through its platform. Learn more about Zoe Financial on the SEC's Investment Adviser Public Disclosure website. The information provided by Zoe Financial is for educational and informational purposes only and should not be construed as personalized investment advice or as an offer to buy or sell any security. All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. The information in the visuals are for illustrative purposes only, and doesn't represent an actual user's account, balance, or return. Zoe Financial does not provide tax or legal advice.

Brokerage services are provided by Zoe Securities LLC member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Inc. (FINRA) and Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). Learn more about Zoe Securities on FINRA's BrokerCheck website.

Zoe Financial provides technology and operational support to registered investment advisers and does not provide investment advice. Under Zoe's Private Labeling program, advisory firms remain solely responsible for all advisory services, client relationships, and regulatory obligations. Client service interactions may be handled by Zoe's team under the firm's brand for administrative purposes only. "[RIA Name], powered by Zoe" is applied to RIA documents for the RIA's clients. Zoe Financial's Implementation role is fully disclosed in client agreements. Zoe does not guarantee any business outcomes or results.

