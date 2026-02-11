Savvly Appoints Securities Lawyer Rob Evans as General Counsel as it Advances Regulatory Approvals for Longevity-Based Investment Products

Experienced capital markets and regulatory leader leaves private practice to help build the next generation of retirement infrastructure

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2026 / Savvly , the financial technology company building the next generation of longevity-linked retirement and investment solutions, today announced that Rob Evans has joined the company as General Counsel. Evans brings decades of experience spanning senior law firm leadership, federal regulatory service, and global capital markets, and made the decision to join Savvly at a pivotal moment in the company's growth.

Evans spent more than 25 years as a capital markets partner, first at Shearman & Sterling (now A&O Shearman) and later at Locke Lord (now Troutman Pepper Locke). He also advised Savvly as outside counsel prior to joining the company. His transition into an executive role reflects a conviction that Savvly is not simply building a product, but establishing a new category of financial infrastructure.

Earlier in his career, Evans served in senior leadership roles at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, first as Deputy Director of the Division of Corporation Finance and later as Chief of the Office of International Corporate Finance. In those roles, he helped oversee regulatory policy governing public offerings, cross-border transactions, and multinational disclosure frameworks.

"After a career spent advising on how capital markets are structured and regulated, including helping to develop new capital markets products, you develop a clear sense for which ideas are incremental and, frankly, which are groundbreaking," said Evans. "Savvly is tackling longevity risk not as an afterthought, but as a foundational design variable. That shift is long overdue, and it is why I chose to join the company."

Evans's experience shaped his view of a growing structural problem in retirement planning. Longevity risk - the risk of outliving one's retirement assets - is among the most significant concerns facing those preparing for retirement, yet effective tools to address that risk remain inaccessible to most Americans.

Savvly's approach - embedding longevity directly into investment structures and benefit design - stood out to Evans as both intellectually rigorous and institutionally credible.

"Rob's decision to join Savvly is a powerful validation of what we are building," said Dario Fusato, Chief Executive Officer of Savvly. "He has seen every corner of the capital markets, from the inside of the SEC to the largest global transactions. When someone with that perspective chooses to join a company like Savvly, it sends a clear signal about the scale and seriousness of the opportunity ahead."

As General Counsel, Evans will oversee Savvly's legal, regulatory, and governance strategy as the company advances its fund structures and employer-funded retirement benefit programs. His role will be central to ensuring that Savvly's products are designed to meet the highest standards of regulatory integrity, institutional trust, and long-term durability.

About Savvly

Savvly is building a new category of retirement and investment solutions designed for longer lives. Through proprietary algorithms and advanced financial structures, Savvly integrates longevity directly into the economics of retirement planning, aligning payouts, benefits, and investment outcomes with how long people actually live.

The company is developing funds and employer-funded retirement benefit programs that complement traditional retirement vehicles while addressing a fundamental gap in today's system: longevity risk is greatest later in life, yet most products are not designed to deliver support when it matters most.

For more information, visit www.savvly.com . There is no guarantee that any investment strategy will achieve its objectives, generate profits, or avoid losses. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

