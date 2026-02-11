Bristol-Myers Squibb Company: Robert A. Winn Excellence in Clinical Trials Award Program Announces Third Cohort of Physician-Researchers for the Clinical Investigator Leadership Award

Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation is proud to support Conquer Cancer's EveryGrant and the American Heart Association to Advance Clinical Trials Leadership in Oncology and Cardiovascular Research

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2026 / The Robert A. Winn Excellence in Clinical Trials Award Program (Winn Awards), along with the American Heart Association (Heart Association), and EveryGrant implemented by Conquer Cancer, the ASCO Foundation (Conquer Cancer), with funding from the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation (BMS Foundation), an independent charitable organization, recently announced the third cohort of physicians selected to receive the prestigious Winn Clinical Investigator Leadership Award (Winn CILA).

The Winn CILA is a three-year professional and leadership development program designed for early-career clinical investigators - exclusively graduates of the Winn Career Development Award (Winn CDA). The program provides salary support, advanced clinical trials expertise, high-impact mentorship, and institutional networks to help participants become independent and highly effective community-oriented clinical researchers.

"We are delighted to witness the growth in leadership skills as well as the strong relationships developed between the Winn CILA-Oncology investigators and their National Clinical Trials Network (NCTN) mentors. Already we have seen progress - expanded networks, patient recruitment, and innovation in clinical trials design," said Michal Tibbits, Vice President, Professional Development Department, ASCO.

Winn CILA comprises two distinct programs:

Winn CILA-Cardiovascular (CILA-CV) - managed by the American Heart Association, supporting clinical investigators in cardiovascular science and medicine.

Winn CILA-Oncology (CILA-Onc) - implemented by Conquer Cancer's EveryGrant, with the training program led by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) in collaboration with the National Cancer Institute's National Clinical Trials Network (NCTN)

"We are deeply committed to supporting the next generation of leaders who are shaping the future of cardiovascular clinical research," said Stacey E. Rosen, M.D., FAHA, volunteer president of the American Heart Association and senior vice president of women's health and executive director of the Katz Institute for Women's Health of Northwell Health in New York City. "The Winn CILA-Cardiovascular program strengthens the scientific workforce and equips physician-investigators with the knowledge and connections needed to drive meaningful advancements in patient care."

2025 Winn CILA Award Recipients

The seven award recipients from the third cohort come from a range of oncology and cardiovascular backgrounds and expertise:

Oncology (CILA-Onc), implemented by Conquer Cancer's EveryGrant:

Yara Abdou, MD - University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill; Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology Foundation

Joshua A. Budhu, MD, MS, MPH - Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; NRG Oncology

Thomas A. Odeny, MD, MPH, PhD - Washington University in St. Louis; SWOG Cancer Research Network

Kristen Spencer, DO, MPH - NYU Grossman School of Medicine; ECOG-ACRIN

Austin Wesevich, MD, MPH, MS - The University of Chicago; Children's Oncology Group Foundation, Inc.

Cardiovascular (CILA-CV), implemented by the American Heart Association

Mattheus Ramsis, MD - University of California San Diego

Beulah Augustin, MD - University of Florida

Winn CILA is one of three awards under the Winn Award Program that aims to ensure more patients and communities are included in research and have access to the latest advances in medicine. The Winn Awards were established in 2020 by the BMS Foundation to improve participation in clinical trials to drive better health outcomes in all communities and save more lives.

"As the Winn Awards enters its fifth year, we are seeing the vision behind the program take shape through a new generation of community-centered scientific leaders," said Catharine Grimes, President of the BMS Foundation. "The Clinical Investigator Leadership Award equips Winn CDA graduates with leadership training and the unique opportunity to work directly within the National Clinical Trials Network and the Strategically Focused Research Networks to bring the promise of innovation closer to every community. The Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation is proud to support their continued career and leadership development, as they improve clinical trial participation and ultimately patient outcomes in the communities they serve."

Applications for the next cycle of the Winn CILA program will open for Winn CDA graduates in spring 2026 for oncology candidates and summer 2026 for cardiovascular candidates.

About the Robert A. Winn Excellence in Clinical Trials Award Program

The Robert A. Winn Excellence in Clinical Trials Award Program (Winn Awards) is transforming the future of clinical research. Through rigorous training, mentorship, and hands-on experience, we empower early-stage investigator physicians with the skills and expertise to engage a broader range of patients - ensuring that the communities enrolled in trials reflect the populations affected by disease. By bridging this gap, we help advance treatments that are safer and more effective for all.

The Winn Career Development Award (Winn CDA) and Winn Clinical Investigator Pathway Program (Winn CIPP) are led by the Winn Awards implementation team at VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center. The Winn Clinical Investigator Leadership Awards (Winn CILA) are implemented by Conquer Cancer's EveryGrant, and the American Heart Association. Visit www.winnawards.org for more information.

About the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation

A healthier world is attainable and achievable, but access to healthcare remains unequal. The Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation (BMS Foundation), an independent charitable organization, is dedicated to improving global health, striving to bridge divides by empowering local communities and health systems to create lasting impact. With a vision to help create a world where everyone has the opportunity to achieve their optimal health, the BMS Foundation works to increase access to healthcare and develop grantee relationships in geographies where they are focused, including in Brazil, India, ten countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, and across the United States. For more information, visit bms.com/foundation.

About Conquer Cancer and EveryGrant

Conquer Cancer, the ASCO Foundation, funds research for every cancer, every patient, everywhere. Since 1984, its Grants & Awards program has awarded more than $203 million through more than 9,800 grants and awards to improve cancer care and accelerate breakthroughs in clinical and translational oncology research. For more information visit CONQUER.ORG.

Powered by Conquer Cancer, the ASCO Foundation, EveryGrant is a comprehensive grant management service that blends decades of grantmaking success with a global network of experts to help organizations design innovative funding programs-all without navigating the complexities of building them in-house.

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives.

Dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities, the organization has been a leading source of health information for more than one hundred years. Supported by more than 35 million volunteers globally, we fund groundbreaking research, advocate for the public's health, and provide critical resources to save and improve lives affected by cardiovascular disease and stroke. By driving breakthroughs and implementing proven solutions in science, policy, and care, we work tirelessly to advance health and transform lives every day. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, X or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.

About the American Association for Cancer Research

Founded in 1907, the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) is the world's first and largest professional organization dedicated to advancing cancer research and its mission to prevent and cure cancer. AACR membership includes more than 61,000?laboratory, translational, and clinical researchers; population scientists; other health care professionals; and patient advocates residing in 143 countries and territories around the world. Presently, 34% of members live outside the United States and 20% of AACR's international members are located in countries building cancer research capacity. The AACR marshals the full spectrum of expertise of the cancer community to accelerate progress in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer by annually convening more than 30 conferences and educational workshops, the largest of which is the AACR Annual Meeting.?The AACR publishes 10 prestigious, peer-reviewed scientific journals. Other AACR publications include Cancer Today,?a magazine for cancer patients and caregivers; the annual AACR Cancer Progress Report; AACR Cancer Disparities Progress Report; AACR Annual Impact Report; Leading Discoveries,?the?AACR's awareness and donor magazine;?and the blog, Cancer Research Catalyst. In addition, the AACR?funds meritorious research directly as well as in cooperation with numerous cancer organizations. As the Scientific Partner of Stand Up To Cancer, the AACR provides expert peer review, grants administration, and scientific oversight of team science and individual investigator grants in cancer research that have the potential for near-term patient benefit. The AACR actively communicates with legislators and other policymakers about the value of cancer research and related biomedical science in saving lives from cancer. For more information about the AACR, visit www.AACR.org.

