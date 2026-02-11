Anzeige
WKN: A3D00S | ISIN: IL0011794802 | Ticker-Symbol: 9W9
Tradegate
11.02.26 | 12:41
13,000 Euro
+3,17 % +0,400
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CELLEBRITE DI LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CELLEBRITE DI LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,80013,40013:18
13,60013,90013:16
PR Newswire
11.02.2026 13:06 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cellebrite Announces Record Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results

Total ARR grew 21% to $480.8 million; Revenue grew 18% to $128.8 million

Net income of $21.3 million supports non-GAAP net income of $36.7 million and adjusted EBITDA of $38.3 million, 29.8% adjusted EBITDA margin

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellebrite (NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in AI-powered Digital Investigative and Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced financial results for the three and twelve months ending December 31, 2025.

Cellebrite Logo

"Cellebrite closed 2025 with a solid fourth quarter that capped a year of meaningful strategic progress," stated Thomas E. Hogan, Cellebrite's CEO. "We cemented our Inseyets offering as the gold standard in digital forensics, drove strong adoption of our SaaS and cloud-based offerings, completed our first major acquisition and added important talent across the Company. Despite a challenging U.S. Federal spending environment, we drove 21% ARR growth in 2025, which reflects expansion across all of our major geographies and our flagship offerings, as well as the modest contribution from Corellium. Our success in growing the top line while expanding profit margins and generating outstanding free cash flow is a direct byproduct of the value of our platform, the strength of customer relationships and our ongoing commitment to thoughtful commitment to thoughtful spending and optimized resource allocation."

Hogan added, "Our 2026 outlook reflects our conviction in accelerated ARR growth. The positive macro tailwinds for our business persist. We remain well positioned to expand our relationships across global law enforcement, defense and intelligence, and the private sector. We enter 2026 with a wide range of new and ongoing opportunities for growth including the continuation of Inseyets conversions, our new advanced unlock capabilities, broad adoption of our Guardian Forensics combined with the upcoming launch of Guardian Investigate, an expanding suite of AI-powered analytics, the global distribution of Corellium solutions across both the private and public sectors, the anticipated rebound within the U.S. Federal segment, our new, expected leadership position in Drone Forensics and our increased investment in the Defense and Intelligence sector. As always, we remain committed to responsible profitability and our corresponding strength in free cash flow. I am proud of this team and product of significant role we continue to play in keeping our nations, communities and businesses safe."

Fourth-Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue of $128.8 million, up 18% year-over-year
  • Subscription revenue was $115.5 million, up 21% year-over-year
  • Total Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of $480.8 million, up 21% year-over-year
    • Total ARR includes $16.1 million in ARR from Corellium, which was acquired by Cellebrite on December 1, 2025. Excluding Corellium's ARR, Cellebrite's ARR grew organically by 17% to $464.7 million.
  • Recurring revenue dollar-based net retention rate of 116%
  • GAAP gross profit and gross margin of $109.1 million and 84.7%, respectively; Non-GAAP gross profit and gross profit margin of $110.8 million and 86.0%, respectively
  • GAAP net income of $21.3 million; Non-GAAP net income of $36.7 million
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.08; Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.14
  • Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin of $38.3 million and 29.8%, respectively

Full-Year 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue of $475.7 million, up 19% year-over-year
  • Subscription revenue was $427.0 million, a 21% year-over-year increase
  • GAAP gross profit and gross margin of $400.5 million and 84.2%, respectively; Non-GAAP gross profit and gross profit margin of $404.6 million and 85.1%, respectively
  • GAAP net income of $78.3 million; Non-GAAP net income of $130.5 million
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.31; Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.51
  • Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin of $127.6 million and 26.8%, respectively

Recent Business Highlights

Cellebrite to Acquire SCG Canada, Adding Leading Portable Drone Forensics Capability

  • Cellebrite also announced today its agreement to acquire SCG Canada Inc., a leading provider of hand-held digital forensics solutions that enables access to dozens of the most common Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) for extraction, decoding and visualization of important forensic artifacts.
    • This acquisition is expected to further broaden Cellebrite's digital forensics capabilities for collecting and reviewing data from a fast-growing category of digital witnesses. Usage of drones around the globe is surging with global spending on drones expected to grow 20% to $53.5 billion in 2026. While drones have a myriad of constructive use cases, they also bring potential for harm and the pursuit of crime. In the US alone, in 2025 there were an estimated 1.2M drone violations making forensics and mitigations a critical element of balancing the global proliferation of drones.
    • "We believe drone data and artifacts could emerge over the coming years as the second most valuable data source behind mobile/cell phones in the pursuit of justice and safety," said Thomas Hogan. "This applies to multiple customer cohorts including national defense, local law enforcement and private sector businesses focused on securing the air space around critical infrastructure, and dense locations such as airports and sports venues. This represents a modest but important move to further enhance Cellebrite's overall value proposition and further elevate the impact of our AI-powered platform for multi-data source analysis - a critical component of modern-day investigations and intelligence gathering."
    • Once this transaction is completed, Cellebrite customers focused on Defense and Intelligence will benefit from the addition of a highly portable, battery-powered solution for rapid access and visualization of mission-critical data at the point of collection - capabilities that aid smarter, faster decisions that can ultimately save lives. Additionally, law enforcement agencies around the world will gain a valuable forensic capability as they see increasing use of commercially available drones for a wide range of nefarious purposes such as smuggling contraband across borders and into jails, as well as disrupting air travel, large gatherings and public infrastructure.
    • The deal is expected to close later this quarter, subject to customary closing conditions. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Innovation

  • Digital Forensics: Cellebrite ended 2025 with approximately 55% of its installed digital forensics license base converted to Inseyets, which exceeded the Company's original target of 50% and further validates Inseyets' market and technology leadership. Cellebrite has also continued to broaden its mobile phone access capabilities across Android, Apple iOS and feature phones with anticipated innovations scheduled for general availability over the next several months.
  • AI: Cellebrite has continued to increase its investment in AI. The Company further broadened its AI research and engineering teams to advance the Company's machine learning models, generative AI features and agentic AI capabilities. Cellebrite also continued to build out its AI layer that leverages an expanding AI agent framework that is embedded within its Cellebrite SaaS platform. In addition, Cellebrite recently established an AI Innovation Center to augment the ongoing expansion of its portfolio. Some of Cellebrite's newest AI-enabled features will be embedded in its Guardian Investigate solution, which is designed to help investigative teams build stronger case narratives, collaborate seamlessly in a secure, unified workspace, and analyze a broad range of evidence and file types from digital forensics data, video, call detail records, and open-source intelligence to case records, license plate reader information, ballistics and geolocation data. Guardian Investigate is currently in limited release with general availability anticipated in early spring 2026.

Go-To-Market

  • On February 5, 2026, Cellebrite published its 2026 Industry Trends Survey, highlighting data-driven insights into the key challenges, shifts and opportunities shaping digital investigations across the public and private sectors worldwide.

Supplemental financial information can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website at https://investors.cellebrite.com/financial-information/quarterly-results.

Financial Outlook

David Barter, Cellebrite's CFO, said, "Our fourth quarter 2025 performance underscores the resilience of our model - solid ARR expansion, sustained subscription momentum especially with our SaaS and cloud-enabled solutions, and outstanding free cash flow generation. Cellebrite moves into 2026 well positioned to scale efficiently and reaccelerate its ARR growth rate. As we continue to thoughtfully allocate capital to drive durable long-term growth, we plan to maintain strong operating profitability and a 30%-plus free cash flow margin in 2026 despite the transitory impacts associated with an unfavorable FX environment."

The Company's first-quarter and full-year 2026 financial expectations are as follows:



First-Quarter 2026 Expectations


Full-Year 2026 Expectations



(as of 02/11/26)


(as of 02/11/26)

ARR


$491 million - $493 million


$567 million - $573 million

Annual Growth


20% - 21%


18% - 19%

Revenue


$126 million - $128 million


$565 million - $571 million

Annual Growth


18% - 20%


19% - 20%

Adjusted EBITDA


$26 million - $28 million


$149 million - $155 million

Adjusted EBITDA margin


21%-22%


26% - 27%

Conference Call Information
Cellebrite will host a live conference call and webcast later this morning to review the Company's fourth-quarter 2025 financial results and discuss its full-year 2026 outlook. Pertinent details include:

Date:


Wednesday, February 11, 2026

Time:


8:30 a.m. ET

Call-In Number:


203-518-9814 / 800-274-8461

Conference ID:


CLBTQ425

Event URL:


https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/cellebrite-q4-2025-financial-results-conference-call-webcast

Webcast URL:


https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/v9sjjqnr

In conjunction with the conference call and webcast, historical financial tables and supplemental data will be available on the quarterly results section of Company's investor relations website at https://investors.cellebrite.com/financial-information/quarterly-results.

Non-GAAP Financial Information and Key Performance Indicators
This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures. Cellebrite believes that the use of non-GAAP cost of revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS and Adjusted EBITDA is helpful to investors. These measures, which the Company refers to as its non-GAAP financial measures, are not prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide a more meaningful comparison of its operational performance from period to period, and offer investors and management greater visibility into the underlying performance of its business:

  • Share-based compensation expenses utilize varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and a variety of equity instruments that can impact a company's non-cash expenses;
  • Acquired intangible assets are valued at the time of acquisition and are amortized over an estimated useful life after the acquisition;
  • Acquisition-related expenses and executive severance expenses relate to the cash component of contractual severance due to our former CEO and CFO, all of which are unrelated to current operations and neither are comparable to the prior period nor predictive of future results;
  • To the extent that the above adjustments have an effect on tax (income) expense, such an effect is excluded in the non-GAAP adjustment to net income;
  • Tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense vary for many reasons that are often unrelated to our underlying performance and make period-to-period comparisons more challenging; and
  • Financial instruments are remeasured according to GAAP and vary for many reasons that are often unrelated to the Company's current operations and affect financial income.

Free cash flow is calculated as net cash provided by or used in operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. We believe that free cash flow is a useful indicator of liquidity that provides information to management and investors about the amount of cash provided by or used in our operations that, after the investments in property and equipment, can be used for strategic initiatives.

Each of our non-GAAP financial measures is an important tool for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating our own operating results over different periods of time. The non-GAAP financial measures do not represent our financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to operating income or net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolated from, or as an alternative to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in our industry, as other companies in our industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on our reported financial results. Further, share-based compensation expense has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, significant recurring expenses in our business and an important part of the compensation provided to our employees. In addition, the amortization of intangible assets is expected recurring expense over the estimated useful life of the underlying intangible asset and acquisition-related expenses will be incurred to the extent acquisitions are made in the future. Furthermore, foreign exchange rates may fluctuate from one period to another, and the Company does not estimate movements in foreign currencies.

A reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP measure is set forth in a table included at the end of this press release, which is also available on our website at https://investors.cellebrite.com.

In regard to forward-looking non-GAAP guidance, we are not able to reconcile the forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA measure to the closest corresponding GAAP measure without unreasonable efforts because we are unable to predict the ultimate outcome of certain significant items including, but not limited to, fair value movements, share-based payments for future awards, tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, and certain financing and tax items.

This press release also includes key performance indicators, including annual recurring revenue and dollar-based retention rate.

Annual recurring revenue ("ARR") is defined as the annualized value of active term-based subscription license contracts and maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses in effect at the end of that period. Subscription license contracts and maintenance contracts for perpetual licenses are annualized by multiplying the revenue of the last month of the period by 12. The annualized value of contracts is a legal and contractual determination made by assessing the contractual terms with our customers. The annualized value of maintenance contracts is not determined by reference to historical revenue, deferred revenue or any other GAAP financial measure over any period. ARR is not a forecast of future revenues, which can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates.

Dollar-based net retention rate ("NRR") is calculated by dividing customer recurring revenue by base revenue. We define base revenue as recurring revenue we recognized from all customers with a valid license at the last quarter of the previous year period, during the four quarters ended one year prior to the date of measurement. We define our customer revenue as the recurring revenue we recognized during the four quarters ended on the date of measurement from the same customer base included in our measure of base revenue, including recurring revenue resulting from additional sales to those customers.

References to Websites and Social Media Platforms
References to information included on, or accessible through, websites and social media platforms do not constitute incorporation by reference of the information contained at or available through such websites or social media platforms, and you should not consider such information to be part of this press release.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This document includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "forecast," "intend," "seek," "target," "anticipate," "will," "appear," "approximate," "foresee," "might," "possible," "potential," "believe," "could," "predict," "should," "could," "continue," "expect," "estimate," "may," "plan," "outlook," "future" and "project" and other similar expressions that predict, project or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, estimated financial information for the first quarter of 2026 and for fiscal year 2026 including those statements with respect to our 2026 outlook reflecting our conviction in accelerated ARR growth, quarterly and full-year 2026 revenue and annual recurring revenue, profitability, earnings and free cash flow, the anticipated rebound within the U.S. Federal segment, the belief that drone data and artifacts could emerge over the coming years as the second most valuable data source behind mobile/cell phones in the pursuit of justice and safety, the customer benefits associated with the acquisition of SCG Canada and the successful closing of the acquisition later this quarter, as well as commentary associated with future performance, strategies, prospects, and other aspects of Cellebrite's business are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: Cellebrite's ability to keep pace with technological advances and evolving industry standards; Cellebrite's material dependence on the purchase, acceptance and use of its solutions by law enforcement and government agencies; real or perceived errors, failures, defects or bugs in Cellebrite's digital investigation solutions; Cellebrite's failure to maintain the productivity of sales and marketing personnel, including relating to hiring, integrating and retaining personnel; intense competition in all of Cellebrite's markets; the inadvertent or deliberate misuse of Cellebrite's solutions; failure to manage its growth effectively; Cellebrite's ability to introduce new solutions and add-ons; Cellebrite's dependency on its customers renewing their subscriptions and purchasing new subscriptions; the low volume of business Cellebrite conducts via e-commerce; risks associated with the use of artificial intelligence; the risk of requiring additional capital to support the growth of its business; risks associated with Cellebrite's dependency on third parties for supplying components or services and with higher costs or unavailability of materials used to create its hardware product components; lengthy sales cycle for some of Cellebrite's solutions; near term declines in new or renewed agreements; risks associated with inability to recruit, train and retain qualified personnel and senior management; the security of Cellebrite's operations and the integrity of its software solutions against cyber-attacks, information technology system breaches or disruptions; risks associated with the negative publicity related to Cellebrite's business and use of its products; risks related to Cellebrite's intellectual property; the regulatory constraints to which Cellebrite is subject; risks associated with Cellebrite's operations in Israel, including the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, the increased tension between Israel and Iran and its proxies, including the ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, and the risk of a greater regional conflict; risks associated with different corporate governance requirements applicable to Israeli companies and risks associated with being a foreign private issuer and an emerging growth company; market volatility in the price of Cellebrite's shares; changing tax laws and regulations; risks associated with joint, ventures, partnerships and strategic initiatives; risks associated with Cellebrite's significant international operations, including due to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, rising global inflation and exposure to regions subject to political or economic instability; risks associated with Cellebrite's failure to comply with anti-corruption, trade compliance, anti-money-laundering and economic sanctions laws and regulations; risks relating to the adequacy of Cellebrite's existing systems, processes, policies, procedures, internal controls and personnel for Cellebrite's current and future operations and reporting needs; and other factors, risks and uncertainties set forth in the section titled "Risk Factors" in Cellebrite's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 18, 2025, and in other documents filed by Cellebrite with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are available free of charge at www.sec.gov. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, in this communication or elsewhere. Cellebrite undertakes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

About Cellebrite
Cellebrite's (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to protect communities, nations and businesses as a global leader in digital investigative and intelligence solutions. More than 7,000 global law enforcement agencies, defense and intelligence organizations and enterprises trust Cellebrite's AI-powered software portfolio to make forensically sound digital data more accessible and actionable. Cellebrite technology allows customers to accelerate more than 1.5 million legally sanctioned investigations annually, enhance sovereign security, elevate operational efficacy and efficiency and enable advanced mobile research and application security. Available via cloud, on-premises and hybrid deployments, Cellebrite's technology enables its customers around the globe to advance their missions, elevate public safety and safeguard data privacy. To learn more, visit us at www.cellebrite.com.

Contacts:

Investors Relations
Andrew Kramer
Vice President, Investor Relations
investors@cellebrite.com
+1 973.206.7760

Media
Victor Cooper
Sr. Director of Corporate Communications + Content Operations
Victor.cooper@cellebrite.com
+1 404.804.5910

Cellebrite DI Ltd.
Fourth-Quarter 2025 Results Summary
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)



For the three months ended


For the year ended


December 31,


December 31,


2025


2024


2025


2024









Revenue

128,821


109,049


475,675


401,203

Gross profit

109,130


91,425


400,503


338,610

Gross margin

84.7 %


83.8 %


84.2 %


84.4 %

Operating income

20,805


15,727


66,480


56,906

Operating margin

16.2 %


14.4 %


14.0 %


14.2 %

Net income (loss)

21,261


19,269


78,326


(283,007)

Cash flow from operating activities

86,811


65,967


173,544


132,171









Non-GAAP Financial Data:








Operating income

36,498


26,928


120,663


92,119

Operating margin

28.3 %


24.7 %


25.4 %


23.0 %

Net income

36,694


26,123


130,506


97,761

Adjusted EBITDA

38,331


28,793


127,631


99,377

Adjusted EBITDA margin

29.8 %


26.4 %


26.8 %


24.8 %

Cellebrite DI Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)




December 31,


December 31,



2025


2024

Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents


$ 124,457


$ 191,659

Short-term deposits


161,049


153,746

Marketable securities


151,544


101,818

Trade receivables (net of allowance for credit losses of $506 and $594 as of December 31, 2025 and
December 31, 2024, respectively)


104,972


82,358

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


19,630


23,246

Contract acquisition costs


6,595


5,827

Inventories


7,603


8,939

Total current assets


575,850


567,593






Non-current assets





Other non-current assets


14,618


7,682

Marketable securities


97,959


36,601

Deferred tax assets, net


10,880


11,072

Property and equipment, net


22,209


16,995

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net


16,308


10,604

Intangible assets, net


81,469


11,306

Goodwill


119,559


28,714

Total non-current assets


363,002


122,974

Total assets


$ 938,852


$ 690,567






Liabilities and shareholders' equity





Current Liabilities





Trade payables


$ 16,834


$ 11,077

Other accounts payable and accrued expenses


71,244


63,330

Deferred revenues


277,583


216,970

Operating lease liabilities


3,996


4,125

Total current liabilities


369,657


295,502






Long-term liabilities





Other long-term liabilities


16,677


6,954

Deferred revenues


49,526


45,247

Operating lease liabilities


18,674


6,844

Total long-term liabilities


84,877


59,045

Total liabilities


454,534


354,547






Shareholders' equity





Share capital


*)


*)

Additional paid-in capital


568,721


498,883

Treasury share, NIS 0.00001 par value; 41,776 ordinary shares


(85)


(85)

Accumulated other comprehensive income


2,220


2,086

Accumulated deficit


(86,538)


(164,864)

Total shareholders' equity


484,318


336,020

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$ 938,852


$ 690,567


*) Less than 1 USD

Cellebrite DI Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(U.S. Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



For the three months ended


For the year ended


December 31,


December 31,


2025


2024


2025


2024









Revenue:








Subscription services

$ 89,068


$ 73,848


$ 330,765


$ 271,028

Term-license

26,426


21,220


96,245


82,007

Other non-recurring

4,564


6,293


17,771


17,285

Professional services

8,763


7,688


30,894


30,883

Total revenue

128,821


109,049


475,675


401,203









Cost of revenue:








Subscription services

10,502


7,156


37,461


26,004

Term-license

87


-


87


-

Other non-recurring

4,327


4,865


15,617


16,200

Professional services

4,775


5,603


22,007


20,389

Total cost of revenue

19,691


17,624


75,172


62,593









Gross profit

$ 109,130


$ 91,425


$ 400,503


$ 338,610









Operating expenses:








Research and development

29,865


25,599


113,877


98,415

Sales and marketing

38,561


35,524


154,814


132,389

General and administrative

19,899


14,575


65,332


50,900

Total operating expenses

$ 88,325


$ 75,698


$ 334,023


$ 281,704









Operating income

$ 20,805


$ 15,727


$ 66,480


$ 56,906

Financial income (expense), net

5,466


4,170


24,198


(332,890)

Income (loss) before tax

26,271


19,897


90,678


(275,984)

Tax expense

5,010


628


12,352


7,023

Net income (loss)

$ 21,261


$ 19,269


$ 78,326


$ (283,007)









Earnings (losses) per share








Basic

$ 0.09


$ 0.08


$ 0.32


$ (1.35)

Diluted

$ 0.08


$ 0.08


$ 0.31


$ (1.35)









Weighted average shares outstanding








Basic

245,282,244


233,248,045


241,626,316


209,471,827

Diluted

251,501,118


247,353,640


249,903,126


209,471,827









Other comprehensive (loss) income:








Unrealized (loss) income on hedging transactions

(377)


261


1,115


(487)

Unrealized income (loss) on marketable securities

16


(411)


317


113

Currency translation adjustments

122


1,820


(1,298)


1,410

Total other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax

(239)


1,670


134


1,036

Total other comprehensive income (loss)

$ 21,022


$ 20,939


$ 78,460


$ (281,971)

Cellebrite DI Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
(U.S. Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)




For the three months ended


For the year ended



December 31,


December 31,



2025


2024


2025


2024










Cash flow from operating activities:


















Net income (loss)


$ 21,261


$ 19,269


$ 78,326


$ (283,007)

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided
by operating activities:









Share-based compensation and RSU's


11,997


9,269


44,892


30,575

Amortization of premium, discount and accrued interest
on marketable securities


(158)


(866)


(2,371)


(2,904)

Depreciation and amortization


3,941


2,729


11,867


10,607

Disposal and write-off of property and equipment


554


-


554


-

Abandonment of right-of-use assets and disposal of
leasehold improvements


1,760


-


1,760


-

Interest income from short-term deposits


(1,747)


(2,836)


(8,164)


(10,736)

Deferred tax assets, net


1,899


(1,813)


75


(4,015)

Remeasurement of Warrant liability


-


-


-


110,664

Remeasurement of Restricted Sponsor Shares liability


-


-


-


65,889

Remeasurement of Price Adjustment Shares liability


-


-


-


173,051

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables


4,654


10,263


(15,781)


(5,829)

Increase in deferred revenue


33,156


17,255


49,768


22,317

Increase in other non-current assets


(8,329)


(47)


(6,936)


(341)

Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other
current assets


2,546


(2,885)


5,614


3,201

Changes in operating lease right-of-use assets


1,162


1,450


4,585


5,335

Changes in operating lease liability


3,150


(1,278)


547


(4,839)

Decrease in inventories


1,284


746


1,632


982

Decrease in trade payables


5,442


3,917


4,943


2,755

Increase in other accounts payable and accrued expenses


6,810


11,722


4,248


17,586

(Decrease) increase in other long-term liabilities


(2,571)


(928)


(2,015)


880

Net cash provided by operating activities


86,811


65,967


173,544


132,171










Cash flows from investing activities:









Purchases of property and equipment


(3,956)


(3,178)


(13,225)


(8,566)

Cash paid in conjunction with acquisitions, net of
acquired cash


(147,456)


-


(147,456)


(2,748)

Purchase of Intangible assets


-


(1,139)


-


(2,043)

Investment in marketable securities


(126,028)


(15,079)


(321,231)


(127,789)

Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities


34,772


10,985


152,992


59,971

Proceeds from sales of marketable securities


28,643


-


59,809


-

Investment in short-term deposits


(88,000)


(39,000)


(187,000)


(207,000)

Redemption of short-term deposits


55,914


31,462


187,861


138,702

Net cash used in investing activities


(246,111)


(15,949)


(268,250)


(149,473)










Cash flows from financing activities:


















Exercise of options to shares


1,022


5,756


20,097


17,265

Proceeds from Employee Share Purchase Plan


1,318


974


4,956


3,344

Exercise of Warrants


-


-


-


53

Redemption of Warrants


-


-


-


(11)

Net cash provided by financing activities


2,340


6,730


25,053


20,651










Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents


(156,960)


56,748


(69,653)


3,349

Net effect of Currency Translation on cash and cash
equivalents


56


(1,438)


2,451


(1,207)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period


281,361


136,349


191,659


189,517

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period


$ 124,457


$ 191,659


$ 124,457


$ 191,659










Supplemental cash flow information:









Income taxes paid (received)


$ 2,838


$ 3,801


$ (549)


$ 7,706

Non-cash activities









Operating lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-
use assets


$ (1,987)


$ 53


$ 11,154


$ 1,884

Reclassification and exercise of public and private
Warrants


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ 164,770

Reclassification and release of Restricted Sponsor Shares


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ 113,136

Reclassification and issuance of Price Adjustment Shares


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ 254,766

Cellebrite DI Ltd.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information
(U.S. Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



For the three months ended


For the year ended


December 31,


December 31,


2025


2024


2025


2024


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Cost of revenue

$ 19,691


$ 17,624


$ 75,172


$ 62,593

Less:








Share-based compensation

775


575


3,180


2,227

Amortization of intangible assets

881


-


881


-

Acquisition-related costs

-


-


-


2

Non-GAAP cost of revenue

$ 18,035


$ 17,049


$ 71,111


$ 60,364


















For the three months ended


For the year ended


December 31,


December 31,


2025


2024


2025


2024


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Gross profit

$ 109,130


$ 91,425


$ 400,503


$ 338,610

Share-based compensation

775


575


3,180


2,227

Amortization of intangible assets

881


-


881


-

Acquisition-related costs

-


-


-


2

Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 110,786


$ 92,000


$ 404,564


$ 340,839


















For the three months ended


For the year ended


December 31,


December 31,


2025


2024


2025


2024


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Operating expenses

$ 88,325


$ 75,698


$ 334,023


$ 281,704

Less:








Share-based compensation

11,222


8,694


41,712


28,348

Amortization of intangible assets

1,227


864


4,018


3,349

Acquisition-related costs

1,588


-


3,818


219

Executive severance costs

-


1,068


574


1,068

Non-GAAP operating expenses

$ 74,288


$ 65,072


$ 283,901


$ 248,720


















For the three months ended


For the year ended


December 31,


December 31,


2025


2024


2025


2024


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Operating income

$ 20,805


$ 15,727


$ 66,480


$ 56,906

Share-based compensation

11,997


9,269


44,892


30,575

Amortization of intangible assets

2,108


864


4,899


3,349

Acquisition-related costs

1,588


-


3,818


221

Executive severance costs

-


1,068


574


1,068

Non-GAAP operating income

$ 36,498


$ 26,928


$ 120,663


$ 92,119


















For the three months ended


For the year ended


December 31,


December 31,


2025


2024


2025


2024


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Net income (loss)

$ 21,261


$ 19,269


$ 78,326


$ (283,007)

Share-based compensation

11,997


9,269


44,892


30,575

Amortization of intangible assets

2,108


864


4,899


3,349

Acquisition-related costs

1,588


-


3,818


221

Executive severance costs

-


1,068


574


1,068

Tax income

(260)


(4,347)


(2,003)


(4,049)

Finance expense from financial derivatives

-


-


-


349,604

Non-GAAP net income

$ 36,694


$ 26,123


$ 130,506


$ 97,761









Non-GAAP Earnings per share:








Basic

$ 0.15


$ 0.11


$ 0.54


$ 0.45

Diluted

$ 0.14


$ 0.10


$ 0.51


$ 0.42









Weighted average shares outstanding:








Basic

245,282,244


233,248,045


241,626,316


209,471,827

Diluted

257,274,507


250,539,405


254,677,860


227,258,731


















For the three months ended


For the year ended


December 31,


December 31,


2025


2024


2025


2024


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Net income (loss)

$ 21,261


$ 19,269


$ 78,326


$ (283,007)

Financial (income) expense, net

(5,466)


(4,170)


(24,198)


332,890

Tax expense

5,010


628


12,352


7,023

Share-based compensation

11,997


9,269


44,892


30,575

Amortization of intangible assets

2,108


864


4,899


3,349

Acquisition-related costs

1,588


-


3,818


221

Depreciation expenses

1,833


1,865


6,968


7,258

Executive severance costs

-


1,068


574


1,068

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 38,331


$ 28,793


$ 127,631


$ 99,377


















For the three months ended


For the year ended


December 31,


December 31,


2025


2024


2025


2024


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 86,811


$ 65,967


$ 173,544


$ 132,171

Less:








Purchases of property and equipment

(3,956)


(3,178)


(13,225)


(8,566)

Free cash flow

$ 82,855


$ 62,789


$ 160,319


$ 123,605

Free cash flow margin

64.3 %


57.6 %


33.7 %


30.8 %

Cellebrite DI Ltd.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information
(U.S. Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



December 31


December 31


2025


2024


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Total ARR

$ 480,760


$ 395,899

ARR related to acquisitions

16,078


-

Organic ARR

$ 464,682


$ 395,899

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2855183/Cellebrite_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cellebrite-announces-record-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2025-results-302684527.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
