Dorado Beach, Puerto Rico--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2026) - Lifespan Edge, a longevity-focused wellness company offering Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE) protocols through its flagship clinic - and licensed clinical partners - has opened its second location in Dorado, Puerto Rico. The expansion follows sustained demand at the company's Texas location, which has remained fully booked as interest increases in evidence-informed longevity interventions designed to support healthier aging.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

Lifespan Edge opens second clinic in Dorado, Puerto Rico, following success in Texas.

Therapeutic Plasma Exchange offers innovative longevity interventions for improved healthspan.

Company plans further expansion to Florida after strong demand for physician-guided wellness services.

Click image above to view full announcement.

About Lifespan Edge

Lifespan Edge is a longevity clinic at the frontier of science, offering personalized, data-driven treatments like Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE) to help people live longer, healthier, and more vibrant lives. At Lifespan Edge, our mission is to empower individuals to live longer, healthier, and more fulfilling lives through a personalized, data-driven approach to wellness. Committed to research and innovation, Lifespan Edge is building the world's largest TPE database, pioneering new advancements in longevity science. Guided by a dedication to trust and impact, we strive to make a meaningful difference in each person's life.

Source: Newsworthy.ai

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/283546

Source: Reportable, Inc.