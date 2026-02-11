Renovus Capital Partners ("Renovus"), a Philadelphia-area based investment firm, today announced that Niklas Kuhlmann has joined the firm as Director of Investor Relations and Capital Formation, EMEA.

In this role, Mr. Kuhlmann will lead Renovus' investor relations and capital formation efforts across Europe and Asia supporting the firm's deepening relationships with institutional investors in the international markets.

Mr. Kuhlmann brings more than a decade of experience in private markets fundraising and institutional sales. Prior to joining Renovus, he held senior fundraising and business development roles at Selinus Capital, Hamilton Lane, and DWS Group, where he worked extensively with pension funds, family offices, insurance companies, banks, endowments, and consultants across the DACH region and broader Europe.

"Niklas' appointment reflects the continued momentum of our platform and the growing interest we see from global institutions," said Atif Gilani, Founding Partner at Renovus Capital Partners. "His experience and relationships will be instrumental as we broaden Renovus' presence across Europe and Asia and continue to scale our capital base."

"Renovus is at an exciting inflection point," said Mr. Kuhlmann. "The firm's focus on U.S. small-cap buyouts, combined with its operationally driven value creation approach and strong investor outcomes, resonates deeply with international investors seeking long-term, multi-fund partnerships with best-in-class general partners."

Mr. Kuhlmann holds an MSc in Corporate Finance Banking from EDHEC Business School and a BSc in International Business from Maastricht University. He is a CAIA charterholder and is based in Frankfurt, Germany.

About Renovus Capital Partners

Founded in 2010, Renovus Capital Partners is a lower middle-market private equity firm specializing in the Knowledge and Talent industries. From its base in the Philadelphia area, Renovus manages over $2 billion of assets across its several sector-focused funds. The firm's current portfolio includes over 30 U.S.-based businesses specializing in education and workforce development and services companies in the technology, healthcare, and professional services markets. Renovus typically makes control buyout investments in founder-owned businesses, leveraging its industry expertise and operator network to make operational improvements, recruit top talent and pursue add-on acquisitions. Visit us at www.renovuscapital.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

