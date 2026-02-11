Anzeige
11.02.2026 13:18 Uhr
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 11

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC
54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust PLC at close of business on 10 February 2026 were:

186.83p Capital only
187.60p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 9,000,000 Ordinary shares on 21st January 2026, the Company has 102,197,997 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 33,388,197 shares held in Treasury.

4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

5. On 13th May 2019 the Company changed its name to Blackrock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc and with effect from 8.00am on 14th May 2019, the Company's ticker changed to BERI(previously BRCI). The Company's ISIN and Sedol will remain unchanged.


