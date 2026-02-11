Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2026 tickets now on sale: Lewis Capaldi and Zara Larsson to perform on opening night

ABU DHABI, UAE, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickets for the 2026 Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix are now on sale, as Abu Dhabi prepares to host the F1 season finale - with Lewis Capaldi and Zara Larsson set to perform on the opening night.

The final race of the Formula 1 season returns to Yas Marina Circuit from December 3-6, closing out the championship in front of a global audience. Organisers Ethara, recently named F1 Promoter of the Year following the success of the 2025 event, have confirmed the first artists for the 2026 entertainment line-up.

Capaldi and Larsson will perform on Thursday, December 3, launching the After-Race Concerts in spectacular style.

Scottish superstar Lewis Capaldi will make his highly anticipated return to Abu Dhabi. Known for his intimate ballads and wry humour, will deliver emotionally powerful performances of global hits like Someone You Loved and Before You Go.

Completing the Thursday night line-up is Swedish pop sensation Zara Larsson, who arrives in Abu Dhabi fresh off a breakthrough year that saw her fifth album Midnight Sun gaining critical acclaim and her first Grammy nomination. Larsson will perform chart hits like Lush Life and Never Forget You, delivering the high-energy spectacle that defines the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix experience.

The After-Race Concerts form part of the Yasalam presented by e& entertainment programme and are exclusive to Grand Prix ticket-holders, who also have the option to upgrade to Golden Circle for closest access to the stage.

David Powell, Chief Strategy & Business Development Officer of Ethara said: "The 2025 edition of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was extraordinary. We welcomed more fans than ever, staged the biggest entertainment programme and for the first time, were named F1 Promoter of the Year by Formula One management - the most prestigious recognition in our industry. As the region's premier sport and entertainment event, we are committed to raising the bar each year and look forward to welcoming fans from around the world to Abu Dhabi for an unforgettable F1 season finale."

Besides After-Race Concerts, ticket-holders can enjoy complimentary access to many of the UAE's capital attractions and experiences that extend far beyond the circuit. Offering unparalleled value to fans, 2026 tickets grant access to Yas Island theme parks and Abu Dhabi's cultural landmarks: Qasr Al Watan, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum and teamLab Phenomena.

Following a record-breaking 339,000 fans attending the 2025 edition, tickets are already experiencing unprecedented demand. A significant share has been purchased by pre-registered fans, with limited availability remaining across multiple categories. Fans are encouraged to secure tickets and Golden Circle upgrades via the official website: www.abudhabigp.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2902035/Abu_Dhabi_Grand_Prix.jpg

