The Germany battery manufacturer is expanding its portfolio with a modularly scalable LFP storage solution featuring a new energy management system. The new product comes with the company's proprietary "Varta.iq" software, which is designed to detect consumption anomalies, integrate dynamic electricity tariffs, and enable bidirectional charging.From pv magazine Germany German battery manufacturer Varta is launching a new home energy storage system that uses artificial intelligence to detect anomalies in household energy consumption and adjust charging schedules accordingly. The product, called ...

