Montana Capital Partners ("MCP") today announced the final close of MCP Opportunity Secondary Program VI ("OSP VI"), the sixth fund in MCP's private equity secondaries series. OSP VI closed with a total programme size of US$1.4billion, in line with OSP VI's most recent predecessor fund.

OSP VI pursues a relative value strategy across GP-led and LP-led transactions in North America and Western Europe, targeting investment opportunities in the private equity mid-market.

Building on a first close in 2024, the programme secured substantial re-ups from long-standing partners including sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, insurance companies, family offices, and foundations from Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and the US alongside commitments from new, highly-regarded institutional investors.

"The close of OSP VI comes amid increased demand for mid-market private equity secondary strategies," said Dr. Stephan Wessel, CEO of MCP. "We continue to observe steady deal flow across GP-led and LP-led opportunities, enabling us to deploy over 50% of our new fund already. Additionally, we have syndicated a significant number of transactions to our co-investors."

Successfully executed investments include a diversified portfolio acquired through a private transaction in partnership with a leading Chinese insurance company and MCP's 2025 landmark transaction with Prudential Financial, Inc. (PFI), through which MCP acquired a portfolio of mid-market inflection buyout assets on behalf of OSP VI and select MCP co-investors. The current seed portfolio blends diversified LP-led transactions with high-conviction GP-led opportunities across North America and Western Europe.

"OSP VI builds on over a decade of secondaries experience, allowing us to systematically identify relative value in mid-market private equity investments," Stephan Wessel added. "We have developed a scaled platform that integrates market access across our secondary and primary businesses with PGIM's global footprint. Combined with our rigorous, data-driven investment process, this positions us well to pursue compelling investment opportunities in the secondary market."

OSP VI is the first fund closed after the acquisition of MCP by PGIM in 2021. MCP now manages a platform of more than US$5billion1 with a team of more than 45 professionals across Switzerland and the US and has deployed more than US$5billion across secondary investments to date.

ABOUT MCP

Montana Capital Partners AG ("MCP") is a US$5.1 billion1 global private equity secondaries investment manager with a focus on the mid-market.

MCP provides customised liquidity solutions with a focus on proactive sourcing and a balanced portfolio construction across GP-led and LP-led transactions. Across its offices in Baar, Switzerland, and New York, mcp and has invested in more than 140 transactions since its inception.

MCP is part of PGIM, the global investment management business of PFI (NYSE: PRU) with US$1.5 trillion in AUM, benefiting from its combined market positioning and global footprint. For more information visit mcp.eu.

ABOUT PGIM

PGIM, the global asset management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) is built on a 150-year legacy of strength, stability, and disciplined risk management through more than 30 market cycles. Managing US$1.5 trillion in assets2, PGIM offers clients deep expertise across public and private asset classes, delivering a diverse range of investment strategies and tailored solutions including fixed income, equities, real estate and alternatives. With 1,400+ investment professionals across 41 offices in 20 countries, we serve retail and institutional clients worldwide. For more information, visit pgim.com.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (PFI) of the United States is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential plc, incorporated in the United Kingdom or with Prudential Assurance Company, a subsidiary of M&G plc, incorporated in the United Kingdom. For more information please visit news.prudential.com.

