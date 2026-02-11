Alset AI Ventures Inc.: Alset AI's Lyken.AI Signs Formal Cloud Compute Services Contract with Leading Multinational Technology and Telecommunications Company, Commences Service Delivery

Expected to Generate $1 Million in Annualized Recurring Revenue

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2026 / Alset AI Ventures Inc. (TSXV:GPUS)(OTC PINK:GPUSF)(FSE:1R60) (WKN:A40M0J) ("Alset AI" or the "Company"), an artificial intelligence ("AI") venture company advancing innovation through strategic investment and cloud computing solutions, is pleased to announce that Cedarcross Technologies Inc., operating under the brand Lyken.AI ("Lyken.AI"), its flagship AI business, is pleased to provide an update on its previously announced purchase order with a leading multinational technology and telecommunications company.

Further to the Company's news release dated February 3, 2026, in which Alset AI announced, Cedarcross Technologies Inc., operating under the brand Lyken.AI ("Lyken.AI"), had secured a cloud compute services purchase order dated February 2, 2026, the Company is pleased to announce that the formal contract has now been executed as of February 6, 2026. The initial three-month term is valued at approximately CAD$250,000, and Lyken.AI has commenced delivery of cloud compute services under the contract.

This contract solidifies Lyken.AI's first recurring commercial revenue stream and reflects strong demand for its full-service AI solutions. As previously disclosed, the client has indicated clear intent to renew quarterly throughout 2026, which is expected to generate approximately CAD$1 million in annualized recurring revenue for Lyken.AI.

"We are excited to have formalized this contract and begun delivering services to this leading multinational client," said Kurtis Krack, President of Lyken.AI. "This is an important step in scaling recurring revenue for Lyken.AI."

For more information about Lyken.AI, to explore customer or partnership opportunities, or to schedule a consultation, please visit https://www.lyken.ai/.

About Alset AI Ventures Inc.

Alset AI is an AI-focused venture investment platform dedicated to sourcing, funding, and developing companies across the artificial intelligence value chain. The company seeks to provide investors with diversified exposure to emerging applications and infrastructure that enable advancements in AI technologies.

Cautionary Note regarding Forward Looking Statements

Cautionary Note regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") regarding the Company, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to recurring revenues; future purchase orders or renewals for similar or the same services; revenue targets; and the strategic direction and business plans of the Company.

