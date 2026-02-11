Aehr Test Systems: Aehr Secures Key AI Production Burn-in Win with Initial Order of Sonoma Systems for Lead Hyperscale Customer's Next-Generation AI ASIC Processors

FREMONT, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2026 / Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR), a leading provider of test and burn-in solutions for semiconductor devices used in artificial intelligence (AI), data center, automotive, and industrial applications, today announced a key strategic win with an initial production purchase order from its lead production customer for package-level burn-in of the customer's next-generation, significantly higher-power AI processor used in data center training and inference applications.

The initial order includes multiple Aehr Sonoma ultra-high-power package-level test and burn-in systems for production burn-in of this next-generation device. Delivery of these systems, along with the fully turnkey burn-in modules (BIMs) and device-specific sockets required for this next generation ASIC AI processor, is scheduled for summer of 2026.

This customer is a premier large-scale data center provider that is developing its own proprietary AI accelerator ASICs for large-scale training and inference workloads and has publicly described plans for very significant capital expenditures for AI and data center infrastructure.

"This is a key early production win for a next-generation AI processor with this world leading hyperscaler," said Gayn Erickson, President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems. "Our Sonoma ultra-high-power systems are uniquely well suited for these new devices, which require very high power and current levels and incorporate multiple thermal zones with independent thermal control per zone on each device during burn-in.

"Prior disclosures in Aehr's press releases and earnings call transcripts described this customer's plans to introduce substantially higher-power AI processors, and that Aehr was already developing high-temperature operating life (HTOL) qualification burn-in modules for these devices to be deployed at a premier Silicon Valley test house with a large installed base of Aehr Sonoma burn-in systems. This order announcement is important, as until now, Aehr had not officially been awarded the production burn-in business for this new device, so we are very excited about this new win.

"This customer's current-generation AI processor is already ramping in volume production today, and they are forecasting a very large expansion of Sonoma system purchases for that device in the second half of calendar 2026 and continuing into 2027. Importantly, we expect these future system orders to run in parallel with volume deployments of this next-generation processor, significantly expanding our installed base and long-term consumable opportunity with this customer."

Aehr's Sonoma Ultra platform is designed to address the demanding requirements of advanced AI processors, including extreme power density, high-current delivery, and precise, multi-zone thermal management, enabling reliable qualification and burn-in of devices deployed in large-scale AI data center environments.

"We believe this initial production order positions Aehr very well for high-volume system and consumable shipments later this year and into 2027," added Erickson. "This win further validates our leadership in ultra-high-power package-level burn-in for AI processors and strengthens our long-term growth outlook with hyperscale customers."

About Aehr Test Systems

Headquartered in Fremont, California, Aehr Test Systems is a leading provider of test solutions for testing, burning-in, and stabilizing semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and packaged part form, and has installed thousands of systems worldwide. Increasing quality, reliability, safety, and security needs of semiconductors used across multiple applications, including electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar and wind power, computing, advanced artificial intelligence (AI) processors, data and telecommunications infrastructure, and solid-state memory and storage, are driving additional test requirements, incremental capacity needs, and new opportunities for Aehr's products and solutions. Aehr has developed and introduced several innovative products including the FOX-P families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPak Aligner, FOX WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader. The FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems are full-wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize a wide range of devices such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets, and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices. The FOX-CP system is a low-cost single-wafer compact test solution for logic, memory and photonic devices and the newest addition to the FOX-P product family. The FOX WaferPak Contactor contains a unique full-wafer contactor capable of testing wafers up to 300mm that enables IC manufacturers to perform test, burn-in, and stabilization of full wafers on the FOX-P systems. The FOX DiePak Carrier allows testing, burning in, and stabilization of singulated bare die and modules up to 1024 devices in parallel per DiePak on the FOX-NP and FOX-XP systems up to nine DiePaks at a time. Acquired through its acquisition of Incal Technology, Inc., Aehr's new line of high-power packaged part reliability/burn-in test solutions for AI semiconductor manufacturers, including its ultra-high-power Sonoma family of test solutions for AI accelerators, GPUs, and high-performance computing (HPC) processors, position Aehr within the rapidly growing AI market as a turnkey provider of reliability and testing that span from engineering to high volume production. For more information, please visit Aehr Test Systems' website at www.aehr.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Aehr's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "going to," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern Aehr's expectations, strategy, priorities, plans, or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, future requirements and orders of Aehr's new and existing customers; Aehr's ability to receive orders and generate revenue in the future, as well as Aehr's beliefs regarding the factors impacting the foregoing, including the growth of the markets referred to herein; Aehr's ability to integrate Incal efficiently; and the timing and extent to which the acquisition is accretive. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Aehr's recent Form 10-K, 10-Q and other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Aehr disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

# # #

Contacts:

Aehr Test Systems

Vernon Rogers

EVP of Sales & Marketing

vrogers@aehr.com PondelWilkinson, Inc.

Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers

Analyst/Investor Contact

tkehrli@pondel.com

jbyers@pondel.com

SOURCE: Aehr Test Systems

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/aehr-secures-key-ai-production-burn-in-win-with-initial-order-of-sonom-1135852