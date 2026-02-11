Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.02.2026
Drohnen, Robotik, E-Autos: Diese Hightech-Aktie könnte jetzt zünden
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
11.02.26 | 08:09
2,230 Euro
+2,76 % +0,060
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
11.02.2026 13:51 Uhr
Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of 2025 Preliminary Results

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of 2025 Preliminary Results 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of 2025 Preliminary Results 
11-Feb-2026 / 12:14 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

                                                                                                   Cairn Homes plc 
 
Notice of 2025 Preliminary Results 

Dublin/London, 11 February 2026: Cairn Homes plc ('Cairn', 'the Company' or 'the Group') (Euronext Dublin: C5H/LSE: 
CRN) will issue its preliminary results for the period ended 31 December 2025 on Wednesday, 4 March 2026. 

The results will be available on the Company's website, www.cairnhomes.com, from 7:00am (GMT) that morning. 

On the same morning, an audio webcast and conference call for analysts and investors will be hosted by the Company at 
8:00am (GMT). Participants can pre-register using the below links, or via the Company's website (www.cairnhomes.com/ 
investors/). 

Audio Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/up7opxh2 

Conference Call: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI10bdc128cd7f474c8edcccc4f4cb238e 

                                                                                                              -ENDS- 

For further information, contact: 

Cairn Homes plc                  +353 1 696 4600 
 
Richard Ball, Chief Financial Officer 
 
Ailbhe Molloy, Head of Investor Relations 

Drury Communications                 +353 1 260 5000 
 
Billy Murphy 
 
Conor Mulligan         

Notes to Editors  
 
Cairn is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and 
communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to 
provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly 
designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: NOR 
TIDM:     CRN 
LEI Code:   635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
Sequence No.: 417861 
EQS News ID:  2274936 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2274936&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 11, 2026 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
