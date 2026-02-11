DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of 2025 Preliminary Results

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of 2025 Preliminary Results 11-Feb-2026 / 12:14 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cairn Homes plc Notice of 2025 Preliminary Results Dublin/London, 11 February 2026: Cairn Homes plc ('Cairn', 'the Company' or 'the Group') (Euronext Dublin: C5H/LSE: CRN) will issue its preliminary results for the period ended 31 December 2025 on Wednesday, 4 March 2026. The results will be available on the Company's website, www.cairnhomes.com, from 7:00am (GMT) that morning. On the same morning, an audio webcast and conference call for analysts and investors will be hosted by the Company at 8:00am (GMT). Participants can pre-register using the below links, or via the Company's website (www.cairnhomes.com/ investors/). Audio Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/up7opxh2 Conference Call: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI10bdc128cd7f474c8edcccc4f4cb238e -ENDS- For further information, contact: Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 Richard Ball, Chief Financial Officer Ailbhe Molloy, Head of Investor Relations Drury Communications +353 1 260 5000 Billy Murphy Conor Mulligan Notes to Editors Cairn is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: NOR TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 Sequence No.: 417861 EQS News ID: 2274936 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

