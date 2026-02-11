IRS Can Reverse "Currently Not Collectible" Status - Clear Start Tax Explains What Triggers a Return to Active Collections

Tax experts warn that financial improvements, missed filings, or IRS reviews can quickly reactivate suspended collection actions

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2026 / Taxpayers who believe their IRS debt is safely on hold may be facing a false sense of security. According to tax resolution specialists at Clear Start Tax, the Internal Revenue Service can reverse a taxpayer's "Currently Not Collectible" (CNC) status-often without much warning-sending accounts back into active collections.

CNC status is typically granted when a taxpayer demonstrates financial hardship and an inability to pay. While it temporarily halts enforcement actions such as levies or garnishments, it does not eliminate the debt. Clear Start Tax warns that many taxpayers mistakenly assume CNC status is permanent, when in reality it is subject to regular IRS review.

"Currently Not Collectible status is more like a pause button than a resolution," said a spokesperson for Clear Start Tax. "The IRS continues monitoring income, bank activity, and filing compliance. If anything changes-or if required returns aren't filed-the IRS can reactivate collections."

According to Clear Start Tax, common triggers for reversing CNC status include an increase in income, receipt of large sums such as bonuses or inheritance, newly filed tax returns showing improved finances, or failure to stay compliant with ongoing filing requirements. In some cases, IRS reviews alone-conducted every one to two years-can result in a status change even if the taxpayer did not initiate contact.

"When CNC status is lifted, taxpayers may suddenly face bank levies, wage garnishments, or renewed collection notices," the spokesperson added. "That's often a shock for people who believed their case was essentially closed."

By answering a few simple questions , taxpayers can find out if they're eligible for the IRS Fresh Start Program and take the first step toward resolving their tax debt.

Tax professionals emphasize that CNC status should be viewed as a temporary safeguard, not a long-term solution. Proactive planning, continued compliance, and periodic review of one's IRS account are critical to avoiding unexpected enforcement.

"Taxpayers need to understand that silence from the IRS doesn't mean the issue is gone," Clear Start Tax noted. "It usually means the account is being watched."

About Clear Start Tax

Clear Start Tax is a national tax resolution firm that helps individuals and businesses address IRS and state tax debt. The firm specializes in navigating complex IRS programs, compliance requirements, and collection alternatives to help taxpayers regain financial stability.

Need Help With Back Taxes?

Click the link below:

https://clearstarttax.com/qualifytoday/

(888) 710-3533

Contact Information

Clear Start Tax

Corporate Communications Department

tech@clearstarttax.com

(949) 800-4011

SOURCE: Clear Start Tax

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/irs-can-reverse-%22currently-not-collectible%22-status-clear-start-t-1133398