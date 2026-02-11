Qrvey Recognized as Technology Innovation Leader in Embedded BI Category by Dresner Advisory Services

For the Second Consecutive Year, Qrvey's Embedded Analytics Platform Has Been Recognized as a Tech Innovation Leader in the Embedded BI Market

TYSONS CORNER, VA / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2026 / Qrvey, the leader in multi-tenant embedded analytics for SaaS companies, has received a Technology Innovation Award in the category of Embedded Business Intelligence by Dresner Advisory Services. This is the second year in a row Qrvey has earned this industry validation.

The Technology Innovation Awards are presented annually to vendors who were ranked in the top 3 positions in one or more of the 16 Dresner Advisory Services' technology-focused Wisdom of Crowds thematic market studies.

"Our thematic reports focus on user priorities, current use, and intentions while also examining the supplier market," said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. "We offer our congratulations to all the 2025 Technology Innovation award winners who demonstrate the most comprehensive solutions in these significant technical areas."

"Winning a Technology Innovation Award for the second consecutive year reinforces our commitment to helping SaaS companies deliver powerful, AI-enabled, multi-tenant analytics experiences directly inside their products," said Arman Eshraghi, founder and CEO of Qrvey. "The use and importance of software applications will increase as agentic AI gains momentum. Qrvey is committed to helping our customers deliver a seamless self-service analytics experience for their end users and AI agents."

Qrvey earned the 2025 Technology Innovation Award after achieving the #1 position in the December 2025 Embedded BI Wisdom of Crowds Market Study. The annual study analyzes survey responses from active customers, covering solution adoption, business impact, architecture and feature requirements, and primary use cases.

For more information and to get a complimentary copy of the full 2025 Embedded BI Market Study, visit qrvey.com.

About Qrvey

Qrvey is the leader in multi-tenant embedded analytics purpose-built for SaaS companies. Qrvey delivers powerful self-service analytics, automation, and AI-driven insights - all within a cloud-native architecture with agentic AI at its core. Qrvey empowers SaaS teams to deliver insight for their customers, agility for their product teams, and growth for their business. Learn more at qrvey.com.

Media Contact

Kerry Pearce

Head of Marketing

kerry.pearce@qrvey.com

603-321-4114

SOURCE: Qrvey

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/qrvey-recognized-as-technology-innovation-leader-in-embedded-bi-c-1135809