The First Light project is billed as the first industrial-scale solar power plant built entirely for self-consumption in the South Caucasus region.U.S.-based solar technology company Astorios Holding Inc is working on a 24 MW solar project in Georgia designed entirely for self-consumption. Known as First Light, the project is the first industrial-scale solar site in the South Caucasus region where all the energy produced, which is expected to reach over 38 GWh annually, will be directly consumed on-site. A statement published by Astorios explains this architecture will give its client stable long-term ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...