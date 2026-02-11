TuneTaxi has launched its AI-powered production music platform, offering creators an easy way to generate and access royalty-free music for videos, podcasts, apps, and digital experiences.

Built for creators, TuneTaxi focuses on production music tracks designed to enhance content without distracting from it and removes common barriers like licensing complexity, providing ready-to-use tracks cleared for commercial use.

"TuneTaxi makes production music simple," says the TuneTaxi team. "Creators shouldn't have to navigate complicated licensing or spend hours searching for the right track. Every track is royalty-free, allowing creators to focus on storytelling and engagement."

A Track for Every Story

With over 100,000 tracks, TuneTaxi ranks among the top 10 production music libraries worldwide, covering styles from classic to arthouse and from orchestral to techno, and a rapidly growing international track list including both traditional and modern music from countries like China and Japan. With TuneTaxi, it's simple for users around the world to quickly find and select the right sound for the right use case, whether that's TV news, movie scores, podcast titles or anything else.

Designed for a Specific Use Case

TuneTaxi targets a defined segment of the music ecosystem: production music for projects where traditional licensing is complex, costly, or impractical. The platform is not meant to replace original music but provides a practical alternative for production content, letting artists' works remain central in streaming and performance markets while giving creators an efficient production music solution.

A Practical Tool for Modern Creators

Through the platform, users can select or generate music, or upload scripts or video content and let AI create tracks automatically. Tracks can be edited to fit specific clip lengths, avoiding awkward cutoffs. Creators can modify stems, removing or swapping instruments, ensuring each track fits their vision perfectly.

Empowering creators with accessible, high-quality music, TuneTaxi transforms the way content is scored and produced.

About TuneTaxi

TuneTaxi is an AI music platform focused on production and functional music solutions for creators and businesses. With teams in Hilversum, The Netherlands, and New York, TuneTaxi combines music technology and software development to simplify music use in modern digital workflows. TuneTaxi offers both free and premium options to ensure high-quality production and background music is accessible to all.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260206774335/en/

Contacts:

Press Inquiries: press@tunetaxi.com