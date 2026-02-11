New office locations reflect rising demand as enterprise software vendors invest in digital and hybrid revenue models across North America, EMEA, and APAC

Cleverbridge, a global commerce partner and digital reseller for software and SaaS companies, today announced the opening of new sales offices in Austin, London, and Singapore. Founded in 2005, Cleverbridge operates across 240+ markets and supports hundreds of enterprise software leaders in optimizing performance across the full revenue lifecycle. The new office locations reflect rising demand as B2B organizations reevaluate service models and modernize the customer experience from acquisition to retention.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260211389522/en/

Founded in 2005, Cleverbridge operates across 240+ markets and now adds offices in Austin, London, and Singapore.

Across enterprise software, executive teams are placing renewed focus on go-to-market unit economics scrutinizing channel costs and contribution margins across customer segments. Many are shifting renewals, add-ons, and other routine purchases into digital buying paths to reduce cost-to-serve, expand margins, and free sales and partners to focus on larger, strategic opportunities.

"The economics of go-to-market are changing," said Richard Stevenson, CEO of Cleverbridge. "Software leaders are rethinking how they balance direct, partner, and digital models. Multi-billion-dollar businesses are accelerating hybrid and digital approaches as buying behavior evolves. Expanding our footprint helps us stay close to the teams and clients driving that transformation."

Cleverbridge supports a growing client base of high-growth and enterprise software companies, including PTC, SUSE, Sophos, and Shure. Increasingly, these organizations rely on Cleverbridge to navigate complex go-to-market change adding digital buying paths alongside direct and partner-led sales without disrupting existing sales or channel ecosystems.

Looking ahead, Cleverbridge will continue to invest in regional talent, platform innovation, and go-to-market initiatives that help enterprise software companies increase revenue efficiency and meet changing buyer expectations. The new sales offices expand capacity in key time zones to deliver enterprise transformation at scale.

About Cleverbridge

As a global commerce partner and digital reseller, Cleverbridge helps software and SaaS companies scale internationally by taking responsibility for revenue operations including payments, subscriptions, taxes, and compliance and applying services that optimize performance across the customer lifecycle. Across self-serve, sales-led, partner-led, and hybrid motions, Cleverbridge helps organizations transform their go-to-market to improve margins and drive more predictable growth.

Founded in 2005, Cleverbridge operates across 240+ markets with offices in Chicago, Austin, Cologne, London, and Singapore. Learn more at grow.cleverbridge.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260211389522/en/

Contacts:

Gordon Knapp

gordon.knapp@cleverbridge.com

+1-757-345-8523