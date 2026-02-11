Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited - Issue Price of Placing and WRAP Retail Offer

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 11

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO U.S. PERSONS OR INTO OR IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY MEMBER STATE OF THE EEA, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE, OR TO ANY OTHER PERSON TO WHOM, TO DO SO MIGHT CONSITUTE A VIOLATION OR BREACH OF ANY APPLICABLE LAW OR REGULATION.

11 February 2026

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited

Issue Price of Placing and WRAP Retail Offer

Further to the announcement on 29 January 2026 (the " Fundraise Announcement"), Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (the " Company") confirms that the issue price of the new ordinary shares of no par value in the capital of the Company (the " Shares") to be issued pursuant to the Placing and the WRAP Retail Offer is 173.28 pence per Share, representing a premium of 0.75% to the cum-income NAV per Share as at 10 February 2026 (which is approximately a 0.70% discount to the current mid-market share price at the time of this announcement).

The Fundraise will close at 2.00 p.m. on 12 February 2026 and the result of the Fundraise is expected to be announced on or around 13 February 2026.

Terms used but not defined shall have the meanings assigned to them in the Fundraise Announcement.

Invesco Fund Managers Limited Will Ellis John Armstrong-Denby Eachann Bruce +44(0)20 7543 3500 Winterflood Securities (Broker to the Company) Hugh Middleton Neil Morgan +44(0)20 3100 0000 Winterflood Retail Access Platform Sophia Bechev Kaitlan Billings wrap@winterflood.com +44(0)20 3100 0214

Winterflood Securities Limited (" Winterflood") is acting as bookrunner to the Company in relation to

the Placing. The Placing is not being underwritten.

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14