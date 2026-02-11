Regulatory News:

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) will host a live audio webcast of a presentation by Jacek Olczak, Group CEO PMI, and Emmanuel Babeau, Group Chief Financial Officer, at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Conference on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The live webcast and presentation slides will be available here. The webcast replay will be available at the same link for six months after the event.

The webcast may also be accessed on mobile devices by downloading PMI's Investor Relations App at www.pmi.com/irapp.

