Boldyn Networks announces Christos Karmis as Group CEO to lead next phase of growth and long-term value creation

LONDON, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boldyn Networks (Boldyn), one of the world's largest neutral host providers, today announced that Christos Karmis has been appointed Group Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Christos, who currently serves as CEO of Boldyn Networks US, will continue to oversee the company's largest and fastest growing market while stepping into the global leadership role.

Speaking about the appointment, Steve Pusey, Chair of Boldyn Networks' Board of Directors, said: "Christos has been instrumental in shaping Boldyn into the global shared infrastructure leader it is today. His entrepreneurial spirit, operational discipline, and customer first approach have driven outstanding results in the US. The Board is confident that his leadership will propel Boldyn forward as we continue to scale, innovate, and deliver essential connectivity for our customers and communities."

Reflecting on his new role, Christos Karmis, Group and US CEO Boldyn Networks, said: "I am honoured to take on the role of Group CEO at such a pivotal time for Boldyn. We have a strong global organisation supported by highly experienced teams across all our markets. I look forward to working more closely with colleagues around the world as we focus on delivering the next generation of connectivity solutions for our customers. We will continue to build on our people-focused culture, spirit of innovation, and relentless customer focus that has established Boldyn as the industry leader."

Christos brings more than two decades of experience in wireless communications and infrastructure innovation. He joined Boldyn in 2021 through the acquisition of Mobilitie, where he served as President and CEO. Under his leadership, Mobilitie became one of the largest privately held wireless infrastructure providers in the US, spanning towers, small cells, and connectivity for major entertainment, sports and transport venues. His success in scaling Mobilitie and guiding its integration into what was then BAI Communications, now Boldyn Networks, strengthened the Group's position across North America.

Following the acquisition, Christos was appointed CEO of Boldyn Networks US, where he has overseen a period of substantial expansion across the business. Under Christos' leadership, Boldyn has delivered some of the most advanced and high-capacity shared networks in the industry, projects that showcase his vision and his ability to execute at scale, solve complex connectivity challenges, and deliver for customers. He has expanded Boldyn's US presence across major venues, transportation hubs, and large public and private campuses, strengthening the company's role as a trusted partner to leading sports, entertainment, government and enterprise organisations. His customer-first, performance-driven approach has fuelled Boldyn's growth in new sectors and use cases, supporting billions of people every year.

Igor Leprince, outgoing Group CEO, said:

"Christos' leadership has been fundamental to our success, especially in the US. He has a deep understanding of our business and a proven record of driving meaningful growth and change. I am very confident he will lead Boldyn effectively, supported by the strong global organisation we have built together."

Igor will remain with the business until the end of March to support the transition with Christos and ensure continuity for customers, partners, and employees.

About Boldyn Networks

Boldyn Networks is one of the world's largest neutral host providers and a leader in private networks, delivering the advanced shared network infrastructure needed for a smart, inclusive, and sustainable future. It brings together the combined scale and expertise of industry-leading companies with a single purpose: to unlock the power of an interconnected future. From interconnected transit, venues and enterprises, smart cities, next-generation and bespoke private networks, to smart campuses, Boldyn enables new possibilities in the way people live, work and play. Bringing connectivity to the most complex environments. Our portfolio is harnessing fibre, accelerating 5G, and looking beyond to the next breakthroughs. With headquarters in the UK, Our global operations span North America, Europe, and Asia. Boldyn Networks. Reimagine tomorrow. Transform today.

Learn more at: www.boldyn.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2901998/Christos_Karmis_photo_10_Feb_26.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2141806/Boldyn_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/boldyn-networks-announces-christos-karmis-as-group-ceo-to-lead-next-phase-of-growth-and-long-term-value-creation-302685120.html