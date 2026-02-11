Bebuzee Inc: Bebuzee Becomes the First Western Company to Launch a True Super App-Redefining the Future of Digital Platforms

As Silicon Valley Talks, Bebuzee Delivers. Global Expansion Begins Following Major Platform Update Next Weekend.

MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2026 / While much of the tech world has been talking about super apps, Bebuzee has already built one.

Bebuzee today officially announces itself as the first company in the Western world to create and deploy a fully integrated Super App, marking a defining moment in the evolution of global technology platforms. This milestone comes as high-profile figures-including Elon Musk-have publicly discussed ambitions to transform existing platforms into super apps. Bebuzee, however, has quietly done what others are still planning.

A major platform update launching next weekend will unlock the next phase of Bebuzee's vision, immediately followed by a global push rolling out over the coming weeks.

From Concept to Reality

Super apps-platforms that combine social networking, payments, commerce, content, and services into a single ecosystem-have long dominated Asia. Until now, no Western company has successfully delivered a true super app at scale.

Bebuzee has changed that.

Built from the ground up, Bebuzee seamlessly integrates social media, video, messaging, payments, marketplaces, business tools, and content discovery into one unified experience-eliminating the need for multiple apps and fragmented platforms.

"While others are discussing what a super app could be, we focused on building what it should be," said a spokesperson for Bebuzee. "This isn't a pivot or a rebrand-it's the result of years of execution, product discipline, and long-term vision."

Perfect Timing in a Shifting Tech Landscape

The announcement comes at a moment when user trust, platform fatigue, and ecosystem fragmentation are at all-time highs. Consumers and creators alike are demanding simplicity, ownership, and real utility-qualities Bebuzee has embedded into its platform from day one.

Unlike platforms attempting to retrofit legacy systems into all-in-one solutions, Bebuzee's architecture was designed natively as a super app, allowing it to scale faster, integrate deeper, and innovate without constraint.

What's Next

Major Platform Update: Launching next weekend

Global Expansion: Rolling out across key international markets in the weeks following

Strategic Partnerships & Creator Growth: To be announced during the global push

This next phase positions Bebuzee not just as a social platform-but as a foundational digital ecosystem for the West, with global ambitions.

The Super App Era Has Arrived

For years, the super app conversation has belonged to the future. With Bebuzee, the future is now-and it's already live.

About Bebuzee Inc.:

Bebuzee is a next-generation digital super app that combines social networking, content streaming, e-commerce, and financial services into one seamless platform. Focused on freedom of expression, user empowerment, and global reach, Bebuzee is creating a new standard for the super app ecosystem.

Contact Information:

Bebuzee, Inc.

Press Relations

www.bebuzee.com/

press@bebuzee.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about Bebuzee, Inc. and the company's industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding the proposed terms of the shares, the completion, timing, and size of the proposed offering of the shares, and the anticipated use of the net proceeds from the proposed offering of the shares are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "going to," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," or "would" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Bebuzee cautions you that the foregoing may not include all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release.

You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Bebuzee has based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends, including its financial outlook and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, that it believes may affect the company's business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties related to: Bebuzee's financial performance; the lack of historical profitability; the ability to generate and sustain positive cash flow; the ability to attract and retain users, publishers, and advertisers; competition and new market entrants; managing Bebuzee's international expansion and growth and future expenses; compliance with new laws, regulations, and executive actions; the ability to maintain, protect, and enhance Bebuzee's intellectual property; the ability to succeed in existing and new market segments; the ability to attract and retain qualified and key personnel; the ability to repay outstanding debt; future acquisitions, divestitures or investments; and the potential adverse impact of climate change, natural disasters, and health epidemics, as well as risks, uncertainties. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that Bebuzee believes to be reasonable as of this date. Bebuzee undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Bebuzee Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/bebuzee-becomes-the-first-western-company-to-launch-a-true-super-1135898