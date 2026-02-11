French startup Jane Energie has introduced a software platform to automate and manage collective self-consumption projects, targeting 100 kWp to 500 kWp installations as the segment moves from feed-in tariffs toward shared local consumption models.From pv magazine France Paris-based Jane Energie said its subscription-based software-as-a-service platform is designed for local authorities, landlords, farmers, developers, companies, and power producers involved in collective self-consumption. Nathan Bouldoires, co-founder of Jane Energie, said the company is focusing on projects sized between 100 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...