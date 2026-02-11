--Industry Veteran with Track Record of Scaling Global Brands--

The Wella Company, an innovative global beauty leader, today announced that Calvin McDonald has been chosen as the company's next Chief Executive Officer, effective April 2, 2026. Calvin will also be appointed to the company's Board of Directors and will be based in New York. Glenn Murphy will remain as Executive Chair to provide continuity as well as strategic advice to the new CEO and the leadership team.

"We are delighted to welcome Calvin to The Wella Company," said Glenn Murphy, Executive Chair. "As a three-time CEO, he brings decades of experience at industry-leading global consumer brands and retail businesses. Calvin's proven ability to drive results through product differentiation, category expansion, and smart investments will help us win in the dynamic beauty sector."

Under KKR's ownership, The Wella Company has been transformed into a global powerhouse of iconic brands that both professionals and consumers trust. The company's robust brand portfolio includes Wella Professionals-the #1 salon color brand globally*, Sebastian Professional, OPI, ghd, Nioxin, and Clairol. Over the past few years, the team has further elevated the brands, refined the innovation pipeline, and built a solid foundation for long-term sustainable growth.

"We are pleased with the growth that Wella has achieved since our initial investment and are confident that Calvin is the right leader to build on that foundation and propel the company into its next chapter," said Nancy Ford, Partner at KKR. "We thank Glenn for his leadership of The Wella Company and look forward to working with him in his new capacity, alongside Calvin and the broader leadership team as they continue to further Wella's success and reach in the beauty sector globally."

"I'm thrilled to return to the beauty industry-an innovative, fast evolving sector powered by consumers who are genuinely passionate about the products they love," said Calvin McDonald.

Calvin is a recognized leader across multiple portions of the consumer space. As President and CEO of Sephora Americas, a division of the LVMH group of luxury brands, Calvin oversaw five consecutive years of double-digit growth, transformed Sephora into a market leader in the Americas, and grew haircare into the company's fastest-growing category. He built a strong foundation for innovation, positioning Sephora as an industry pioneer with the ability to anticipate trends and incubate brands to meet evolving consumer needs. Calvin most recently served as CEO of lululemon athletica inc., where he guided the company through a period of significant growth and innovation, more than tripled annual revenues, and broadened global reach to over 30 geographies.

"I'm energized by the opportunity to use my experience to help elevate these iconic brands, partner with the pros who bring them to life, and unlock new ways to connect with consumers," continued McDonald. "This is a pivotal moment for The Wella Company, and I'm excited to join this talented team as we shape the future of beauty together."

Calvin is a member of the Board of Directors of The Walt Disney Company. He holds an MBA from the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Western Ontario.

About Calvin McDonald

Calvin McDonald is a growth-oriented leader with a proven track record of helping large organizations scale, innovate, and elevate customer engagement in stores and across digital channels. In his most recent role as Chief Executive Officer at lululemon athletica inc., Mr. McDonald drove significant growth, tripling the company's annual revenues over seven years, broadening its global reach to over 30 countries, and expanding the product portfolio to include new athletic and lifestyle categories such as tennis and golf.

Prior to joining lululemon in August 2018, Mr. McDonald served for five years as president and CEO of Sephora Americas, a division of the LVMH group of luxury brands, driving five consecutive years of double-digit growth and turning haircare into the company's fastest-growing category. Earlier in his career, he held multiple senior roles across some of Canada's largest retailers, including 17 years at Loblaw Companies Limited.

He earned his MBA from the University of Toronto and Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Western Ontario. Born and raised in Canada, Mr. McDonald is an endurance athlete who frequently competes in ironman distance triathlons and marathons. He and his wife enjoy spending time with their four children.

Mr. McDonald serves on the Board of Directors of The Walt Disney Company.

About The Wella Company

The Wella Company is an innovative global beauty leader with a strategically integrated portfolio of iconic, time-tested hair, nail, and beauty tech brands. The company's robust brand portfolio including Wella Professionals-the #1 salon color brand globally*-along with Sebastian Professional, OPI, ghd, Nioxin, and Clairol, empowers professional hair and nail artists and beauty-loving consumers worldwide.

Built on 145 years of creating legendary beauty, The Wella Company operates through a powerful, digitally led distribution network that reaches customers globally across professional salons, premium retail, mass retail, and eCommerce channels. The company's fusion of science, technology, and artistry produces performance-led products, often distinguished by patented technology and professional expertise.

Working as a connected, diverse global community of 6,000+ employees, we have a shared desire to positively impact the communities we serve. The Wella Company has a performance-based culture, an enduring entrepreneurial spirit, and a compelling vision to enable individuals to look, feel, and be their true selves. The company has primary offices in New York City, Geneva, London, and Calabasas, California.

*Based on Wella Master Brand USD sales on the 2024 Salon Hair Care Global Series for the hair coloring products category published by Kline

