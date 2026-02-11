Armed with information before and during their visit, shoppers are forcing retailers to reimagine the store to deliver efficient, inspired and digitally connected shopping experiences

More than half of European shoppers (53%) aged 18-75 use their phones in store, reinforcing the reality that in-store retail is now also digital by default. Shoppers aged 18-44 overwhelmingly say they use their smartphone when shopping in-store. Top use cases are to make mobile payments (33%), access loyalty programs (32%), look for discounts (30%), take photos (29%) and compare prices (22%).

These are among the findings from research by Insider Trends and Fern Insights and sponsored by Jumpmind, based on a survey of 1,005 consumers across the United Kingdom, France, Germany and the Netherlands in November 2025. Researchers sought to understand how in-store journeys are shaped by smart phone usage before and during a store visit.

The research found 81% of European consumers have visited a store for shopping outside of grocery stores in the month prior, and nearly two-in-five (39%) shop in stores at least once weekly. Additionally, 16% of shoppers aged 18-34 shop in store daily more so than any other generation.

"Meeting the needs of the European digitally empowered shopper requires retailers to reimagine the role of the store in the shopping journey," said Jack Stratten, Head of Trends at Insider Trends. "Consumers enter the store already omni-channel by default with their smartphone in hand. Omnichannel shoppers spend multiples more than single-channel shoppers, so retailers must seize the opportunity to capitalize on this."

Less than a third of shoppers (30%) say they shop in-store because they enjoy shopping. Instead, reasons cited for shopping brick mortar locations were far more pragmatic: The most popular reason to visit the store was to see and feel products prior to purchase (48% said this). Additionally, shoppers aged 25-34 were more likely than shoppers of other age groups to look for added convenience and value in exchange for their time in the store.

These shoppers were more likely to appreciate self-checkout (24% vs. 15% on average), in-store services such as repairs and tailoring (20% vs. 11%), personalized service (14% vs. 8%) and brand collaborations or celebrity endorsements (9% vs. 4%).

Younger shoppers were more likely to say they used self-checkout while shopping in-store (for non-groceries) than other generations, with 79% of 18-to-24-year-olds, 81% of 25-to-34-year-olds and 70% of 35-to-44-year-olds saying so compared to 61% on average. They were also more likely to prefer self-checkout, with 62% of 18-to-24-year-olds and 66% of 25-to-34-year-olds agreeing they preferred it compared to 47% on average.

"The research reinforces that most shoppers arrive informed and expect an easy checkout experience," said Lauren Cevallos, Head of Strategy and Customer Success at Jumpmind. "What's interesting is the extent to which younger shoppers seek something more: personalized service, expert support, and experiences that extend beyond the transaction itself. Store visits are increasingly purposeful, blending digital behaviors with a desire for human interaction and added value.

"From a retailer perspective, that puts real pressure on store operations. Associates have to support quick, seamless transactions and more contextually driven service moments -sometimes in the same visit. That's incredibly hard to do on legacy systems. Modern store technology gives retailers the tools and flexibility to handle both ends of that spectrum, which is ultimately what today's shoppers expect."

