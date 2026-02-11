Worksport Ltd.: Worksport Delivers Breakout Q4: Revenue Up 65% YoY, Gross Profit Up 380%

FY2025 Revenue Climbs 91% to Record $16.2M as Margin Expansion Accelerates and Clean Energy Portfolio Enters Monetization Phase

WEST SENECA, NY / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2026 / Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP) ("Worksport" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based technology and manufacturing company focused on clean energy solutions and automotive accessories for consumer and reseller channels, today announced preliminary top-line results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025. The Company closed fiscal 2025 with its strongest operational performance to date, delivering 65% year-over-year revenue growth in the fourth quarter and 91% full-year revenue growth, while validating the scalability of its domestic manufacturing platform through substantial gross margin and gross profit expansion.

Q4 2025 Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

Quarterly Revenue Growth: Q4 2025 Net Sales increased to $4.84 million ; A 65% increase compared to $2.93million in Q4 2024.

Structural Margin Expansion: Gross margin for the quarter reached 32% , compared to 11% in the prior year period; An expansion of 2,100 basis points .

Gross Profit Surge: Gross profit for the quarter rose to ~ $1.5 million , representing a 380% increase year-over-year ($0.3 million in Q4 2024)

Fiscal Year Performance: Full-year 2025 revenue reached a record $16.2 million, up 91% from $8.5 million in 2024.

"Our Q4 results demonstrate that our U.S. manufacturing engine is not just operational, but highly resilient," said Steven Rossi, CEO of Worksport. "We have proven we can expand margins above 31% even in a rising cost environment. This 'manufacturing alpha' provides the stable financial foundation required to support our next phase of growth."

Aluminum Price Increases; Margin Expansion

A key highlight of the Company's 2025 performance was its ability to expand gross margins despite significant increases in raw material costs. During the year, domestic aluminum prices rose by more than 35%, driven by supply constraints and tariff-related pressures. For most industrial manufacturers, particularly those where aluminum is a primary input for products such as the AL3, HD3, and AL4, cost inflation would typically result in margin compression. Worksport, however, successfully grew gross margins despite aluminum price volatility.

By transitioning production to its West Seneca, NY facility, the Company successfully offset rising commodity costs through:

Advanced Manufacturing: Utilizing latest technology and production machinery to create a lean and scalable operation.

Scrap Reduction: Implementing precision engineering to minimize aluminum waste per unit.

Fixed Cost Absorption: Spreading overhead costs across a daily production volume that more than doubled by the end of the year.

Strategic Pivot: From R&D Spend to Monetization Phase

As Worksport enters 2026, the Company is executing a deliberate shift in how it allocates capital across its clean-energy portfolio. The majority of the capital expenditures and Research & Development investments required to design, validate, and de-risk the SOLIS Solar Tonneau Cover, COR Portable Energy System, and Aetherlux Heat Pump have now been incurred.

With core development substantially complete, management expects R&D intensity to decline meaningfully. These technologies are no longer being treated as ongoing cost centers, but as invested assets transitioning into their commercial monetization phase, where incremental spending is increasingly directed toward certification, manufacturing scale-up, sales infrastructure, and revenue generation rather than foundational engineering.

COR & SOLIS : With commercial launch beginning in January 2026, these products are transitioning from development projects to revenue-generating inventory. The infrastructure to manufacture and distribute these units is fully deployed, marketing will now scale up.

Aetherlux (Terravis Energy): Following the validation of its ZeroFrost technology and the selection of a manufacturing partner, Aetherlux is positioned as a high-value asset targeting the $148 billion HVAC market, with minimal additional CapEx required for scaling. Aetherlux has received attention from Governments and several multi-national businesses.

2026 Outlook Update

Worksport is currently finalizing its order book and production schedules for the coming year. The Company expects to issue an update on forward guidance for Fiscal Year 2026, including specific revenue and cash flow positivity targets, later this quarter.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations, Worksport Ltd. T: 1 (888) 554-8789-128

W: investors.worksport.com W: www.worksport.com E: investors@worksport.com

SOURCE: Worksport Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/worksport-delivers-breakout-q4-revenue-up-65-yoy-gross-profit-up-380-1135849