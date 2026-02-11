International Day of Women and Girls in Science at Gore Fabrics | Equal Minds, Shared Progress

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2026 / Each year on February 11, the International Day of Women and Girls in Science underscores the need for equal participation in STEM. Established by the United Nations in 2015, the day calls attention to both the progress made and the work still required to expand opportunities for women and girls in scientific fields.

At Gore Fabrics, we are proud to spotlight three Associates whose unique paths, technical expertise, and personal motivations reflect the spirit of this day. Though their roles span continents and disciplines, Jessica Zhang, Lisa Kaminski, and Anna West share a deep curiosity and a commitment to solving meaningful problems that create value for people, industries, and communities.

In Shenzhen China, Engineering Leader Jessica Zhang brings more than 20 years of experience in science and engineering. To her, being a woman in science means applying empathy, resilience, and meticulous thinking to break down complex challenges and transform them into sustainable solutions. Inspired early on by a desire to understand how things work, she has always been driven by the potential of scientific knowledge to create tangible, future-shaping impact. Jessica encourages young women to embrace curiosity boldly and unapologetically, reminding them that every problem solved becomes a stepping stone for growth.

From Elk Mills USA, Lisa Kaminski, Digital Ingredient Business Unit IT Leader, has spent 18 years working in STEM and IT. For Lisa, being a woman in science feels natural; her career has long centered on technology and its ability to improve people's lives. Although her academic background is not in the traditional hard sciences, her interest in STEM allowed her to combine technology and human-centric problem solving throughout her professional journey. She believes exposure is key: trying different areas, exploring new interests, and discovering what truly fits. At Gore, she values the flexibility to pursue topics that spark curiosity and encourages women and girls to follow what genuinely motivates them.

In Putzbrunn Germany, Anna West, a Comfort Scientist, represents the next generation of scientific talent with 10 years of STEM experience, including five at Gore. To Anna, being a woman in science means applying curiosity and rigor to significant problems while advocating for an environment where more women feel empowered to enter STEM fields. She was drawn to science by a love of asking questions and identifying gaps in knowledge combined with the satisfaction of turning complex topics into clear, accessible solutions. Anna's advice for aspiring young scientists is simple: be brave, ask questions, embrace mistakes, and value the power of diverse perspectives in moving scientific discovery forward.

Together, Jessica, Lisa, and Anna illustrate how different backgrounds, personal motivations, and individual strengths all contribute to the dynamic and essential presence of women in STEM. Their journeys reinforce the importance of representation and also the impact that passionate, curious, and courageous women can have across the scientific landscape.

Learn more about our culture: Our Culture | Gore

