SeekAR Secures Groundbreaking Patents for Augmented Reality Fantasy Sports Platform

FRISCO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2026 / SeekAR (download the app now! www.seekar.io/invite ), an augmented reality engagement platform redefining how fans interact with digital content in the real world, today announced it has acquired landmark AR Sports patents covering systems and methods for assembling fantasy sports teams using augmented reality and real-world geolocation.

The patents protect technology that allows fans to discover, capture, and assemble fantasy sports players through immersive AR experiences tied to physical locations, transforming fantasy sports from a screen-based activity into a real-world adventure.

By combining geolocation, proximity alerts, and digital collectibles, SeekAR enables fans to physically explore their surroundings to build fantasy teams, unlock rewards, and engage with live sports moments in entirely new ways.

"Fantasy sports hasn't evolved much since it became popular back in the early 2000s. With SeekAR, we are bringing fantasy sports into the real world with advanced technology that really enhances the user experience and engages players," said Rama Raju of SeekAR. "With the AR Sports patents we've acquired, entire cities can become interactive fantasy arenas and stadiums where fans move, explore, and compete in ways that were never before possible. This is the foundation for a new era of immersive sports entertainment utilizing collectibles marketing."

The patents were acquired from AR Sports, an early innovator in augmented reality fantasy sports systems.

"We always believed AR could take fantasy sports into the real world, not just as a gimmick, but as a scalable platform," said Brandon Witte, Founder of AR Sports. "SeekAR is the first company we've seen truly execute that vision. They're not just building another app, they're creating a new layer of interactive sports infrastructure."

What the Patents Cover

The newly acquired patents protect core capabilities that power SeekAR's platform, including:

Augmented reality-based fantasy player discovery and capture

Location-based proximity alerts triggered by real-world movement

Digital player tokens and collectibles with fantasy game utility

Geofenced drafting and reward zones tied to stadiums, arenas, and cities

This framework allows sports leagues, teams, brands, and event organizers to create city-wide fantasy experiences, AR-powered scavenger hunts, and sponsored digital player drops tied to live sporting events.

U.S. Patents

www.seekar.io/patents

From Patents to Real-World Activations

The patented system has already powered live fan activations across major sports environments.

SeekAR technology was used at partnership activations with brands like CloseUp360, Solepack, and Cash Stash, including:

NBA Summer League in Las Vegas at the SkyLofts MGM Grand Hotel and Casino and the Thomas & Mack Center

LSU men's and women's college basketball games in Baton Rouge outside of Tiger Stadium and the Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Fan engagement experiences during NBA games with the New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers outside the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans

Unlocking the Next Era of Fan Engagement

SeekAR's platform opens new engagement and revenue opportunities across the sports ecosystem, from professional leagues to global tournaments. The technology is particularly well suited for tentpole events where fan energy extends beyond the venue itself.

Potential upcoming large-scale opportunities include major events such as:

NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles, CA

Super Bowl LXI in Los Angeles, CA

Fanatics Fest in New York City

The 2026 US Open for Tennis in New York

The 2026 U.S. Open Golf Championship in New York

The Olympics and FIFA World Cup 2026

A Natural Launchpad: Sports City USA

SeekAR is developed by Nexrage Studios, headquartered at The Star in Frisco, Texas, also known as "Sports City USA."

"There is no better place than Frisco to launch SeekAR, where live sports, innovation, and global brands naturally intersect," said Fraz Jamil, Founder and CEO of Nexrage Studios.

About SeekAR

SeekAR is an augmented reality engagement platform that blends digital collectibles, real-world exploration, and interactive fantasy experiences to drive fan participation and brand activation. By merging AR technology with location-based rewards and entertainment, SeekAR is building the next generation of immersive, real-world digital sports experiences.

Learn more at www.seekar.io

About Nexrage Studios

Founded by Fraz Jamil, Nexrage Studios is an award-winning venture and development studio based in Frisco, Texas. The company builds immersive technologies across AI, fintech, sportstech, gaming, and entertainment. Its flagship platform, SeekAR, enables location-based digital collectible experiences that drive real-world engagement.

Learn more at www.nexrage.com

