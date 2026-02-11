Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Drohnen, Robotik, E-Autos: Diese Hightech-Aktie könnte jetzt zünden
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
11.02.2026 14:38 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GreenMoney Journal: A Just and Sustainable Built Environment

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2026 / by Lionella Pezza, Domini Impact Investments

According to the UNEP, the buildings and construction sector accounts for roughly 32 percent of global energy consumption and 34 percent of global CO2 emissions. These numbers reveal a simple truth often overlooked in the climate conversation: if we want to secure a livable future, the built environment must be part of the solution. Every home, office tower, school, hospital, warehouse, and civic space we design, renovate, or operate plays a role in determining whether we accelerate toward climate stability or drift further off course.

The encouraging news is that buildings are among the clearest pathways to immediate climate progress. Unlike many hard-to-abate sectors, this area already has decarbonization tools that are increasingly cost-competitive. Electrified heating and cooling, better insulation and passive design, high-performance windows, rooftop solar, advanced controls, and low-carbon building materials are no longer theoretical concepts - they are widely deployed and economically viable. When integrated thoughtfully, they can transform buildings from major emitters into powerful engines of resilience.

At Domini Impact Investments, we invest in public companies and municipal issuers that are actively shaping a low-carbon, climate-resilient built environment. In the real estate sector, we seek companies with robust green building certifications, credible emissions-reduction pathways, and strong practices around embodied carbon tracking and reduction. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, for example, maintains a large portfolio of green-certified buildings, finances additional LEED certifications through significant green bond issuances, and uses scenario modeling to evaluate physical environmental risk and implement resilience measures.

Read Lionella's full article here - https://greenmoney.com/a-just-and-sustainable-built-environment

======

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GreenMoney Journal on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: GreenMoney Journal
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/greenmoney-journal
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GreenMoney Journal



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/a-just-and-sustainable-built-environment-1135897

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.