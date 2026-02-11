Brenmiller Energy Executes on Technology Roadmap with Early Launch of bGen ONE

Advancing Cost Competitive Thermal Energy Storage by Cutting on Site Costs Through Factory Built Design

TEL AVIV, IL / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2026 / Brenmiller Energy Ltd. (Nasdaq:BNRG) (the "Company", "Brenmiller" or "Brenmiller Energy"), a leading provider of thermal energy storage ("TES") solutions for industrial and utility applications, today announced the launch of bGen ONE, a new system design that delivers on the Company's previously disclosed Technology Roadmap 2030 and advances its aim to materially reduce the cost of industrial decarbonized heat.

In April 2025, Brenmiller outlined its roadmap to achieve significant performance gains at substantially lower cost across next generation thermal energy storage platforms, including the planned introduction of bGen ONE. Today's announcement reflects continued execution against that roadmap and is intended to support broader market adoption.

"This announcement is about execution," said Avi Brenmiller, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Brenmiller Energy. "bGen ONE demonstrates that we are delivering on our roadmap by reducing installed cost and enabling TES to compete in industrial heat applications where natural gas remains the default."

A New Design Built for Cost Reduction and Manufacturing Control

bGen ONE introduces a standardized, factory built architecture based on modular containerized units that are pre-fabricated and integrated at Brenmiller's manufacturing facility. Key assembly work including module integration, piping, insulation, electrical systems and controls is shifted from the field into a controlled manufacturing environment to reduce on site cost and execution risk. This design is based on the existing bGen platform, utilizing the same proven bCube architecture, ensuring continuity with current deployments while enabling a more efficient and repeatable delivery model.



bGen ZERO installation at Tempo Picture: Brenmiller Energy



bGen ONE illustration

This design approach is expected to:

• Reduce on site labor and construction scope by over 50%, materially lowering installed engineering, procurement, and construction ("EPC") costs;

• Shift approximately 25% of project scope traditionally executed by EPC contractors into Brenmiller's manufacturing operations, supporting the potential for improved margins and revenue capture;

• Increase control over quality, schedule, and execution through standardized manufacturing and repeatable delivery;

• Enable more cost competitive offers for industrial customers seeking alternatives to fossil boilers;

"We believe that launch of bGen ONE represents a shift from EPC heavy project delivery to a more product based execution model," added Avi Brenmiller.

Strategic Focus on Small and Mid-Scale Industrial Heat

bGen ONE is designed for small and mid scale industrial heat users, a segment that represents a significant portion of global industrial activity and energy consumption and spans a wide range of manufacturing sectors. Decarbonization in this segment has been constrained primarily by cost competitiveness and project complexity rather than technology availability. By reducing installed cost and simplifying delivery, bGen ONE targets what the Company believes is a large, underserved market that requires standardized, product-based solutions rather than bespoke engineered projects.

Positioned for Local Manufacturing and Funding Driven Markets

bGen ONE is designed to support localized manufacturing strategies, enabling Brenmiller to participate in regional clean energy funding frameworks in markets such as the United States and the EU, where incentives increasingly favor domestically manufactured industrial decarbonization technologies.

Continuing Development of the Next bGen Generation

In line with its Technology Roadmap 2030, Brenmiller continues development of future TES generations targeting higher operating temperatures and improved efficiency, with enhanced economics resulting from these advancements, further strengthening the role of thermal energy storage as a scalable solution for global industrial decarbonization.

Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG) provides TES solutions that enable industrial and utility customers to decarbonize heat, improve energy flexibility, and integrate renewable electricity. The Company's bGen systems convert electricity into dispatchable industrial heat, supporting electrification and emissions reduction across a range of applications.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when discussing: expected reductions in on-site labor, EPC costs, and project complexity; anticipated benefits of factory-built and modular manufacturing; potential improvements in margins, revenue capture, and execution control; market adoption of bGen ONE and demand from small and mid-scale industrial customers; participation in local manufacturing and clean-energy funding frameworks; future development of next-generation thermal energy storage technologies; and the Company's ability to execute on its Technology Roadmap 2030. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this press release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to: the Company's planned level of revenues and capital expenditures; risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources; the demand for and market acceptance of our products; impact of competitive products and prices; product development, commercialization or technological difficulties; the success or failure of negotiations; trade, legal, social and economic risks; and political, economic and military instability in the Middle East, specifically in Israel. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 4, 2025, which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact: investors@bren-energy.com

