Auri, Inc.: Auri Inc Announces Completion of Corporate Acquisition $ 5.7 million in added revenues and $7.5 million Revenue projected for 2026

Auri Inc ("AURI") Announces $ 5.7 million in added revenues and $7.5 million Revenue projected for 2026

DALLAS, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2026 / Auri Inc, (OTCID:AURI) - a cutting-edge driven incubating holding company continues to advance its business operations adding new revenue.

Today, the company is excited to report it has completed consolidating going concern businesses, adding $ 5.7 million in consolidated revenues to the company with a projected increased revenue forecast of $ 7.5 million by the end of 2026.

Auris's corporate objective first and foremost is to consolidate all their subsidiary companies, along with numerous assets and income producing holdings into the parent company toward building Auri into a conglomerate holding company; with a combined market cap valuation of more than $ 250,000,000 (250 million) for 2026.

The company plans to announce on Friday (2/12/ 2026) their newly appointed management team in addition to a recently completed corporate acquisition

Chairman Edward Vasker, stated, "Our team is strategically adding continually growing revenue generating companies to Auri's holding portfolio. The recent consolidation is the first step of acquiring one hundred percent interest in our corporate subsidiaries and the company plans will present an increased asset value to AURI's corporate financial statements in excess of $35,000,000(, (35 million)

Auri Inc., through the guidance of its management team, advisors, consultants, agents and attorneys, plan to complete the acquisition and merger of numerous operating businesses to support forward and upward movement toward filing listing on the NASDAQ by Q4

Recently Auri announced, "Our team has been continuing to build AURI and our portfolio of companies for the primary objective to create increased value for our shareholders."

In addition, recently AURI has announced the completion of several business plan milestones.

In2026 the company's subsidiary PBS Holding,Inc, "OTC: PBHG" announced a new joint venture marketing company was formed with Melody Trust, LLC to advance the sale of music, sports and art collectible merchandise, through the Starfest Direct Network.

The Starfest branded merchandise includes

Rock Artist Gold Record Collection which will feature Iconic Music Recording Artists and Guitar Legends such as Chuck Berry, .Marvin Gaye, Johnny Winters, Jimi Hendrix, Bob Dylan, Buddy Guy, BB King, James Brown, Elvis Presely, Johnny Cash, George Jones, Bob Marley and The Who Framed Gold and Platinum Single or Album Collectibles Vinyl Records Collectibles CD Collectible Music Legends and Icon Apparel merchandise

In 2025 Auri announced founding a new joint venture company, "Melody Production", a high-tech full-service live and studio audio, video, and staging production services and rental equipment company.

Auri founders have worked beside some of the largest high-profile Recording artist and Sports Celebrities for decades and now the release of the Rock Music and Guitar Collection will enable the Legendary Music Artists and the companies to monetize their music IP for the benefit of Artists and their estates.

In 2025, BDGR formed an acquisition subsidiary for the purpose of completing the purchase of revenue generating Logistics and trucking company, Triumph Energy Services LLC inground assets held by RJK Ranch Holdings,BDGR has strategically structured these two cornerstone acquisitions to complement the full Oil and Gas Business markets with fracking sand deposits and our own trucking delivery services to our oil and Gas clients!

About AURI, Inc.

AURI Inc. is as good as gold!

AURI, Inc. (OTCID:AURI), www.aurinetwork.com is an emerging publicly traded holding company that is engaged in the development, acquisition and investments in gold and rare earth minerals, fine art, media and entertainment content, Real Estate and crypto currencies through its diverse range of subsidiaries and divisions which include BDGR, PBHG, SUTI, TSRR and UITA.

Auri is founded and managed by highly skilled and seasoned executives and investors whose talents, experience and investment interests are based in live and recorded Entertainment and Media Production, Content Development, Audio/Visual Presentations, Fine Art, Merger and Acquisitions, IP Development and acquisitions, Oil and Gas and real-estate investments.

AURI remains dedicated to growing its assets holdings,revenues and to increasing shareholder value.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "will likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, and domestic or global economic conditions -activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition and conditions of equity markets.

Press Contact info:

Legacyavshow@gmail.com

+1 214-418-6940

Twitter: AURIstock and/or AURI_OTC

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/auri-inc/

Token Website: www.auritoken.io

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057444009513

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@auri_otc?_t=8deaRcgzNs6&_r=1

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AURI_OTC

Contact Information

Edward Vakser

Chairman/CEO

ev24903@gmail.com

2144186940

SOURCE: Auri Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/auri-inc-%22auri%22-announces-completion-of-corporate-acquisition-5.7-mil-1135863