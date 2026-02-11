Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.02.2026
PR Newswire
11.02.2026 15:00 Uhr
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: Brazilian Fintech AGI to Open for Trade

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on February 11th

  • Markets are higher this morning as the DOW is coming off a third straight session closing above 50,000 and traders await the delayed January Jobs Report.
  • Brazilian Fintech AGI (NYSE: AGBK) is celebrating its IPO this morning after raising $240 million.
  • Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG) will celebrate its 30th anniversary by ringing the closing bell, with CFO Mark Scheiwer joining NYSE Live and Chief Gardening Officer Martha Stewart on-site as well.

Opening Bell
Brazilian Fintech AGI (NYSE: AGBK) celebrates its IPO

Closing Bell
Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG) marks 30 years on the NYSE

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Boyd Group Services Rang Tuesday's Opening Bell

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2902073/NYSE_Feb_11_Market_Update.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2902072/Boyd_Photo_2_11.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5793879/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-update-brazilian-fintech-agi-to-open-for-trade-302685184.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
