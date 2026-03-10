The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 10.03.2026Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 10.03.2026Aktien1 SGXE92689194 Laopu Gold Co. Ltd. SDR2 CA86269P3079 Strategem Capital Corp.3 SE0027767971 AcadeMedia AB Red Shares4 KYG0118C1050 AGI Inc.5 CA2052491057 Computer Modelling Group Ltd.6 US44952J1043 Crescent Energy Co.7 US29271Q1031 Energy Services of America Corp.8 US3498624093 Forward Industries Inc.9 US7843051043 H2O America Group10 ZAE000216537 Bid Corp. Ltd.11 AU0000046203 Carnaby Resources Ltd.12 JP3545220000 Techno Horizon Co. Ltd.Anleihen/ETF1 US418056BB29 Hasbro Inc.2 XS3308614794 Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V.3 US67103HAP29 O'Reilly Automotive Inc.4 XS3303590213 Baker Hughes Holdings LLC5 XS3303590130 Baker Hughes Holdings LLC6 XS3308585242 Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V.7 CH1480163711 Basler Kantonalbank8 XS3309700063 Fidelity National Information Services Inc.9 US37940XBA90 Global Payments Inc.10 US37940XBB73 Global Payments Inc.11 NL0015073VV8 Niederlande, Königreich der12 CH1525839945 Nordic Investment Bank13 XS3303589983 Baker Hughes Holdings LLC14 US278058DY59 Eaton Corp.15 US278058DX76 Eaton Corp.16 US278058DV11 Eaton Corp.17 US278058DW93 Eaton Corp.18 US278058DZ25 Eaton Corp.19 US278058EA64 Eaton Corp.20 US29670GAL68 Essential Utilities Inc.21 US404280FK06 HSBC Holdings PLC22 US404280FL88 HSBC Holdings PLC23 US404280FM61 HSBC Holdings PLC24 US665772DB26 Northern States Power Co. [Minn.]25 US665772DC09 Northern States Power Co. [Minn.]26 US94106BAK70 Waste Connections Inc.27 XS3303590056 Baker Hughes Holdings LLC USA28 IE0001PY6688 Franklin Euro IG Corporate UCITS ETF29 IE000HSER094 Franklin US Dividend Tilt UCITS ETF