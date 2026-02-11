SocialPost.ai Launches AI That Turns Any Business Website Into On-Brand Social Media Content Automatically

New technology reads a company's website and content to generate unlimited on-brand social posts with no setup required

MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2026 / SocialPost.ai, an AI-powered social media platform built for small businesses, today announced the launch of a new capability that automatically creates fully on-brand social media content by analyzing a business's website.

With SocialPost.ai, businesses no longer need to manually define brand colors, voice, or creative direction. Users simply enter their website URL, and the platform's AI analyzes the company's content, brand assets, blogs, tone, services, and products. From there, it generates ready-to-publish social media posts that reflect the company's actual brand, both visually and contextually.

"This removes the setup tax that keeps so many businesses from being consistent on social media," said Gregory Scott Henson, Founder and CEO of SocialPost.ai. "If your website already explains who you are and what you do, our AI can turn that into high-quality social content instantly. You can customize everything or do nothing at all."

Looking ahead, SocialPost.ai plans to introduce AI Agents that continuously learn from a company's existing content and brand presence. These agents will help ensure posts stay aligned over time while fresh creative is consistently generated, even while business owners sleep. Businesses will remain in full control and can edit, refine, or override any post. The default output is designed to be immediately usable.

"This is genuinely incredible technology," said Nikita Sanchez, Social Media Manager at ALIANDO. "By switching our creative workflow from Canva to SocialPost.ai, we're saving hours every week that used to be spent designing our own creatives. The AI understands our brand and consistently produces content that's ready to use."

SocialPost.ai also removes common usage limits that restrict experimentation. Its free forever plan includes unlimited content generation with no credit card required, allowing businesses to test, iterate, and publish without friction.

This release reinforces SocialPost.ai's mission to make professional-quality social media accessible to every business, regardless of size or budget, by replacing manual design and writing workflows with brand-aware automation.

The new website-powered content engine is available immediately at https://socialpost.ai

About SocialPost.ai

SocialPost.ai is an AI-powered social media platform that helps businesses create, schedule, and optimize content across major social networks. By learning directly from a company's website and existing content, SocialPost.ai automates social media creation while staying true to each brand's voice and identity. The platform offers a free forever plan with unlimited content generation and no credit card required.

About ALIANDO

ALIANDO is a global technology services company and Microsoft partner that helps organizations modernize, migrate, and manage their cloud environments. Built through the combination of experienced cloud and digital transformation teams, ALIANDO delivers expertise across cloud strategy, application modernization, data, and managed services, supporting customers across North America, Europe, and beyond.



