Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Drohnen, Robotik, E-Autos: Diese Hightech-Aktie könnte jetzt zünden
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
11.02.2026 15:02 Uhr
211 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

SocialPost.ai Launches AI That Turns Any Business Website Into On-Brand Social Media Content Automatically

New technology reads a company's website and content to generate unlimited on-brand social posts with no setup required

MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2026 / SocialPost.ai, an AI-powered social media platform built for small businesses, today announced the launch of a new capability that automatically creates fully on-brand social media content by analyzing a business's website.

With SocialPost.ai, businesses no longer need to manually define brand colors, voice, or creative direction. Users simply enter their website URL, and the platform's AI analyzes the company's content, brand assets, blogs, tone, services, and products. From there, it generates ready-to-publish social media posts that reflect the company's actual brand, both visually and contextually.

"This removes the setup tax that keeps so many businesses from being consistent on social media," said Gregory Scott Henson, Founder and CEO of SocialPost.ai. "If your website already explains who you are and what you do, our AI can turn that into high-quality social content instantly. You can customize everything or do nothing at all."

Looking ahead, SocialPost.ai plans to introduce AI Agents that continuously learn from a company's existing content and brand presence. These agents will help ensure posts stay aligned over time while fresh creative is consistently generated, even while business owners sleep. Businesses will remain in full control and can edit, refine, or override any post. The default output is designed to be immediately usable.

"This is genuinely incredible technology," said Nikita Sanchez, Social Media Manager at ALIANDO. "By switching our creative workflow from Canva to SocialPost.ai, we're saving hours every week that used to be spent designing our own creatives. The AI understands our brand and consistently produces content that's ready to use."

SocialPost.ai also removes common usage limits that restrict experimentation. Its free forever plan includes unlimited content generation with no credit card required, allowing businesses to test, iterate, and publish without friction.

This release reinforces SocialPost.ai's mission to make professional-quality social media accessible to every business, regardless of size or budget, by replacing manual design and writing workflows with brand-aware automation.

The new website-powered content engine is available immediately at https://socialpost.ai

About SocialPost.ai
SocialPost.ai is an AI-powered social media platform that helps businesses create, schedule, and optimize content across major social networks. By learning directly from a company's website and existing content, SocialPost.ai automates social media creation while staying true to each brand's voice and identity. The platform offers a free forever plan with unlimited content generation and no credit card required.

About ALIANDO
ALIANDO is a global technology services company and Microsoft partner that helps organizations modernize, migrate, and manage their cloud environments. Built through the combination of experienced cloud and digital transformation teams, ALIANDO delivers expertise across cloud strategy, application modernization, data, and managed services, supporting customers across North America, Europe, and beyond.

Media Contact:
press@socialpost.ai
https://socialpost.ai

SOURCE: SocialPost



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/socialpost.ai-launches-ai-that-turns-any-business-website-into-on-1134390

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.