HCSS Unveils the Future of HeavyBid on the Web

HCSS introduces a modern, web-based version of its flagship estimating software.

SUGAR LAND, TX / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2026 / HCSS , the leading provider of heavy civil construction software, officially announces the launch of its reimagined estimating solution: the web-based HeavyBid. Marking the company's 40th anniversary, this evolution brings the performance relied upon by tens of thousands of estimators into the modern, mobile environment that today's contractors require.

HCSS will host live demos of the new HeavyBid experience at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026 in March. This market launch follows a successful beta program introduced at the 2025 Users Group Meeting (UGM), where early adopters reported significant gains in efficiency and collaboration. Users specifically noted time savings during bid preparation and increased visibility throughout critical reviews.

"The system is intuitive and fast, and the long-term potential of this solution is significant," said Michael Snyder, Project Manager and Business Development, Landcore Builders.

Amanda Ayles, HeavyBid Group Product Manager, noted that HCSS incorporated direct user input to ensure the final release meets the evolving demands of today's construction professionals. "We received enthusiastic feedback throughout the beta phase and are thrilled to scale this solution to the rest of the industry," said Ayles.

The web-based HeavyBid delivers a significant leap in productivity by streamlining the entire bid management lifecycle. Estimators can now securely manage bids from the office, the field, or remote locations, free from the constraints of a desktop setup. Additionally, multiple team members can now work simultaneously within a single estimate, supported by built-in audit trails and visual cues that maintain total accountability.

Beyond mobility, the solution introduces advanced data standardization and flexible breakdowns across any category, such as project phase or estimator. This unified framework, combined with custom tagging, enables teams to evaluate estimates instantly and make fast, data-driven decisions to refine pricing strategies and win more work.

"By moving HeavyBid to the web, we are shortening the distance between our vision for the industry and the tools we deliver. We are committed to creating a connected ecosystem where data drives smarter decisions and sets the stage for AI-assisted estimating, future-proofing our customers' businesses in a rapidly evolving market," said Kishan Patel, Chief Product Officer at HCSS.

The new web-based HeavyBid is a pivotal step in HCSS's commitment to innovation and a unified platform, streamlining the connection between estimating and the broader HCSS product suite. By aligning estimating, operations, and fleet management, HCSS makes it easier for contractors to transition bid information across the project lifecycle, empowering teams to collaborate more effectively.

With the HCSS product family now available in a modern, cloud-based environment, customers benefit from increased scalability. However, HCSS remains fully committed to supporting its trusted desktop product as well. This ensures customers can choose the solution that best fits their needs and confidently rely on the tools integral to their daily operations.

To learn more about the new web-based HeavyBid or request a demo, visit hcss.com .

ABOUT HCSS

HCSS is the leading provider of construction management software for heavy civil and infrastructure projects. Since 1986, HCSS has helped contractors work smarter, faster, and safer with innovative software designed hand-in-hand with the people who use it. What began with HeavyBid, the industry standard in estimating, has grown into a powerful, user-friendly platform spanning the entire project lifecycle. The HCSS platform-HeavyBid, HeavyJob, and HCSS Fleet-centralizes data across the office, field, and shop to deliver real-time insights and streamlined workflows so contractors can bid, build, and deliver with confidence. HCSS continues to innovate with customer-centric solutions and award-winning 24/7/365 support.

CONTACT:

David Redd

david.redd@hcss.com

SOURCE: HCSS

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hcss-unveils-the-future-of-heavybid-on-the-web-1135545