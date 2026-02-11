FINOS / The Linux Foundation: Fidelity Investments Upgrades FINOS Membership to Platinum, Reinforcing Its Strategic Commitment to Open Source Collaboration in Financial Services

Following its leadership in launching Fluxnova, Fidelity's appointment to the FINOS Governing Board underscores the growing recognition of the ROI of open source for all market participants

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2026 / The Fintech Open Source Foundation (FINOS), the foundation of open innovation in financial services, today announced that Fidelity Investments has upgraded its FINOS membership to Platinum, reflecting Fidelity's deepening strategic commitment to open source collaboration, industry interoperability, and the responsible adoption of emerging technologies such as AI across regulated financial services.

The membership upgrade builds directly on Fidelity's role in the formation of Fluxnova, a FINOS-hosted open source orchestration platform created to address critical industry needs around workflow automation, vendor independence, and long-term infrastructure sustainability. Fidelity spearheaded the project's contribution into FINOS, helping establish Fluxnova as a neutrally governed, production-grade platform designed for regulated financial institutions.

From Open Source Consumer to Strategic Contributor

Over the past five years, Fidelity's engagement with open source has evolved significantly from primarily consuming open source software to becoming an active, strategic contributor to the ecosystems that underpin its most key platforms. This shift reflects a broader industry reality: open source forms the foundation of the vast majority of financial services technology stacks and has moved from a cost-saving tactic to a core driver of innovation, resilience, and talent engagement.

Fidelity's open source strategy emphasizes intentional contribution to projects that are foundational, widely adopted, and operationally critical. Rather than contributing opportunistically, Fidelity has focused on enabling engineers to contribute responsibly, building credibility within key communities, and helping shape the long-term direction of shared infrastructure that supports financial services at scale.

Fluxnova as Shared Industry Infrastructure

Fluxnova exemplifies this approach. In response to shifting vendor dynamics and increasing reliance on workflow orchestration as a core capability, Fidelity worked with FINOS and industry peers to transition the platform into a neutral, community-governed project. The result is an open orchestration platform that reduces vendor lock-in, supports audit-ready automation, and enables collaboration on a class of technology that is broadly non-differentiating but mission-critical.

Fidelity's Platinum membership also reinforces its commitment to wider industry collaboration through FINOS initiatives, including interoperability standards such as FDC3 and emerging opportunities around AI integration. As financial institutions explore agentic AI, machine-readable objects, and increasingly automated decision-making, shared standards and open governance are essential to ensuring transparency, auditability, and trust.

Executive Perspectives

"Fidelity's leadership in launching Fluxnova demonstrates what mature, strategic open source engagement looks like in financial services," said Gabriele Columbro, Executive Director of FINOS. "By growing our buy-side representation in the Governing Board, Fidelity is signaling long-term C-level commitment not just to a single project, but to neutral governance, shared infrastructure, and industry collaboration at scale."

"Our role in Fluxnova reflects how our open source strategy has evolved," said Joe Frazier, Head of Architecture and Engineering at Fidelity Investments. "We're contributing to the platforms we rely on every day not simply to reduce cost, but to ensure resilience, transparency, and long-term control of key infrastructure. FINOS provides the governance and community that make that collaboration viable for regulated institutions."

"Platinum membership aligns with how we approach open source contribution more broadly," said Brian Warner, Vice President of the Open Source Program Office at Fidelity Investments. "We focus our efforts on shared infrastructure and standards such as orchestration, interoperability, and AI enablement, where collaboration delivers the most value while maintaining the security and compliance rigor our industry demands."

As a Platinum member, Fidelity will take a more prominent leadership role within FINOS, joining the Governing Board helping guide strategic priorities, supporting community-led projects such as Fluxnova, and advancing collaboration across open infrastructure, interoperability, and next-generation financial technology.

About Fluxnova

Fluxnova is a FINOS-hosted, member-led orchestration platform delivering resilient, standards-based process automation with BPMN/DMN. It enables enterprises to modernize workflows, embed compliance-as-code, and maintain control without vendor lock-in. Designed for regulated environments, Fluxnova is transparent, auditable, and future-ready.

Learn more at fluxnova.finos.org

About FINOS

FINOS (The Fintech Open Source Foundation) unites the financial services industry to build open technologies and standards that enhance profitability, improve resilience, and accelerate innovation. FINOS is the trusted community designed by regulated industry participants to solve industry-wide challenges and drive operational excellence and financial technology innovation. As part of the Linux Foundation, FINOS provides a neutral, well-governed home for open source collaboration across the industry. With a global community of more than 100 member organizations including major financial institutions, fintechs, and technology firms, FINOS advances open standards and production-grade open source for finance. This work embeds these technologies and standards into the core workflows, platforms, and policies of financial institutions, making them essential to how the industry builds, operates, and evolves. FINOS advocates for a clear focus on measurable ROI from open source adoption.

Learn more at www.finos.org.

