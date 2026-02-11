Powered by Emburse Expense Intelligence, Emburse Assurance uses AI to automatically prevent errors before expenses are submitted and detect fraud, waste, and abuse after-reducing rework and freeing finance teams from manual reviews.

Emburse, the company defining Expense Intelligence through AI-powered travel and spend orchestration, today announced the launch of Emburse Assurance.The new AI-powered expense compliance solution reduces audit noise by addressing policy issues before submission, and detecting fraud, waste, and abuse, after. With Emburse Assurance, finance leaders can have confidence in every expense, and leaders beyond finance can free their teams from frustrating expense bottlenecks.

Emburse Assurance transforms reactive expense auditing into proactive, AI-powered compliance.

Expense compliance and auditing has traditionally been a reactive process. Errors, missing information, and policy violations are flagged by an approver only after the expense has been submitted, triggering an inefficient back-and-forth process between employees and managers and creating more work for approvers and auditors further up the chain. The result is a cumbersome approval loop which costs organizations time, money, and morale, while also increasing the administrative burden on finance teams. This also impacts high-volume departments such as Sales and Marketing, where expense friction reduces productivity and limits the ability to automate spend, enhance visibility, and make smarter, faster decisions across the business.

It also affects business travelers in the field more broadly, who are often slowed down by manual corrections, delayed reimbursements, and unclear policy enforcement-turning a routine task into a recurring source of friction.

Emburse Assurance changes this dynamic. Powered by Emburse AI, Emburse Assurance is trained on billions of expense transactions to conduct a host of automated checks on every receipt, before and after submission. Before submission, AI analyzes receipt details to catch issues, such as non-itemized receipts or missing tax or payment information, and prompts employees to get the correct receipt in the moment, reducing back-and-forth later in the review process.

After submission, Emburse Assurance adds an intelligence layer that goes beyond what manual review can reasonably catch. It analyzes patterns and context across transactions, receipts, and expense reports-translating receipts from any language into 32 supported languages-to identify risks a human auditor would be unlikely to catch at scale. This includes duplicate expenses, AI-generated or altered receipts, unusually high spend for a specific situation, and out-of-policy items hidden in foreign-language receipts. This allows approvers to focus on what matters most and gives finance leaders confidence that corporate spend is accurate, compliant, and under control.

"Employee expenses generate an enormous amount of clerical noise," said Paul Nagy, Chief Product Officer of Emburse. "The constant back-and-forth between employees and approvers doesn't just waste time and money; it creates blind spots for finance that allow real risk and fraud to slip through. Emburse Assurance changes that equation by bringing intelligence earlier on in the process, before expenses are even submitted. We're not simply automating audits after the fact- we're intelligently guiding employees in real-time, removing unnecessary friction, and giving organizations clearer spend signals across every transaction type and business size."

While some expense platforms offer limited checks tied to corporate card transactions, Emburse Assurance delivers comprehensive, AI-powered compliance across both corporate card transactions and reimbursements. Organizations can decide which checks will be implemented pre-submission, alerting employees and giving them an opportunity to correct any errors, and which ones will be performed post-submission. In the post-submission phase, Emburse Assurance assigns an overall risk score to each expense, helping organizations prioritize the most important claims for additional human review.

Emburse Assurance includes analytics that help finance teams measure the impact and time saved through pre-submission flags, as well as to quantify the risk prevented by AI-driven checks. These insights better enable teams to continuously optimize their expense programs and strengthen policy compliance by identifying rules that are frequently violated.

Emburse Assurance's proactive pre-submission checks have received over 90% positive feedback from early adopter customers. Ahead of this release, Emburse worked closely with early adopters across all segments of the market to validate both the product experience and commercial offering.

Pricing and availability

Emburse Assurance is now available as an add-on to Emburse Expense Enterprise and on March 31, 2026 for Emburse Professional, Emburse Spend, and Emburse Captio.

About Emburse

Trusted globally by more than 12 million finance leaders, travel managers, and professionals, Emburse serves over 20,000 organizations in 200 countries and territories-including Global 2000 enterprises, SMBs, public sector agencies, and nonprofits.

By proactively managing and accurately validating spend, Emburse ensures robust financial governance, enhanced compliance, and unsurpassed visibility into spend behaviors-all while dramatically streamlining the process for every employee.

Emburse Expense Intelligence transforms reactive expense management into infrastructure for strategic growth. Powered by Emburse AI, it orchestrates corporate spend across travel booking, reimbursements, AP, and payments, embedding dynamic policy controls and predictive insights directly into workflows. This real-time approach empowers organizations to adapt quickly, reduce risk, and guide spend before money leaves the business.

Emburse Expense Intelligence is more than a feature, it's a framework for transformation, reshaping the role of finance teams from administrators to strategic drivers of organizational success. To learn more about Emburse, visit www.emburse.com and check out our social channels @emburse.

