Cority Software Inc.: Cority Partners with Carahsoft to Bring Its FedRAMP-Authorized EHS Platform to Government Agencies Nationwide

First FedRAMP-authorized EHS platform supports mission-critical federal, state, and local programs

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cority , the converged platform for preventing EHS+ risks in operations, today announced a strategic agreement with Carahsoft Technology Corp., the Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, to expand access to CorityOne for U.S. federal, state, and local agencies. The partnership marks a major milestone in Cority's public sector strategy. In 2021, Cority became the first EHS platform to achieve FedRAMP Moderate authorization and has since maintained continuous compliance while scaling to support the highest number of authorized public sector entities in its FedRAMP environment.

The announcement follows Cority's recent launch of Cortex AI , a groundbreaking suite of intelligent agents managed through a centralized AI Control Center. Cortex AI redefines how organizations deploy and govern artificial intelligence for environmental, health, safety, quality, and sustainability management. As agencies seek trusted ways to apply AI to inspections, incident response, and reporting, Cority is investing in the controls, security, and governance that public sector programs require.

"Public sector agencies are under pressure to modernize while doing more with limited resources," said Ryan Magee, CEO of Cority. "That means moving away from expensive, inflexible custom-built systems and toward secure, configurable platforms that can scale. Our agreement with Carahsoft makes it easier for agencies to adopt Cority, backed by FedRAMP authorization."

Purpose-built for government trust and scale

Cority's public sector strategy centers on three pillars that agencies value most: security, operational resilience, and measurable outcomes.

Security through federal and state authorization. CorityOne was the first EHS platform to achieve FedRAMP authorization and now supports the largest number of authorized public sector entities operating in a FedRAMP authorized EHS environment.

Operational resilience across public sector environments. In addition to federal readiness, Cority holds Texas RAMP authorization, enabling compliant SaaS procurement for one of the largest and most complex state government markets in North America. This ensures agencies can deploy Cority at scale without introducing procurement or compliance risk.

Measurable outcomes enabled by trusted AI. Cority is advancing explainable and auditable AI capabilities designed specifically for government use. These capabilities help agencies improve data quality, standardize analysis, and move from insight to action-while maintaining human oversight at every step.





Growing momentum across federal, state, and local agencies

Cority supports a diverse and expanding roster of public sector customers. Agencies rely on CorityOne to manage environmental, health, and safety programs that protect people and operations in high-consequence environments.

Today, Cority supports a diverse network of public sector customers, including Los Alamos National Laboratory, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and MTA New York City. These agencies use CorityOne to track hazardous exposures, streamline incident and spill reporting, conduct inspections and audits, and maintain complex compliance programs that span large, multi-site operations.

"Cority has grown a dedicated public sector practice to serve the unique needs of government," said Troy Doller, Senior Director, Government Sales at Cority. "We are aligning experienced talent, strategic partnerships, and a clear security roadmap so agencies can deploy a modern, FedRAMP-authorized EHS platform that delivers efficiency and mission impact."

Partnership for simplified procurement

Through their new agreement with Carahsoft, government customers can procure Cority through Carahsoft's contracts and reseller ecosystem, streamlining procurement and accelerating time to value.

Cority also partners with established government system integrators and a broader ecosystem of solution consultants, healthcare providers, and government-focused technology providers to help agencies deploy and operate EHS programs at scale. To learn more about how public sector programs can apply Cortex AI with the governance and controls agencies expect, visit https://www.cority.com/public-sector-government/ .