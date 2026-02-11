Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2026) - Ammunition, one of the country's fastest-growing independent firms known for full-funnel expertise and market-moving brand building, today announced a new partnership with American Tire Distributors (ATD), North America's leading tire distributor, to accelerate enterprise brand and experience transformation. Following a competitive national review, Ammunition was selected as an end-to-end partner to help shape ATD's next phase of evolution across the brand, customer experience, loyalty, creative, and digital platforms, signaling a major strategic shift in how the company is approaching transformation.

As the largest replacement tire distributor in North America, ATD is sharpening how it serves its dealer network and tire brand partners by focusing on execution, clarity, and reliability at scale. As dealer and customer expectations continue to rise around availability, speed, and service, ATD is investing in a more unified enterprise approach that brings brand, experience, and transaction together, ensuring customers can get exactly what they want, when they want it, across every touchpoint.

"This partnership reflects a pivotal moment for ATD as we rethink how our brand, customer experience, creative, and digital capabilities work together to drive growth for both our dealers and our tire brand partners," said Kirk Feinswog, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing at ATD. "We sought a partner that can operate at an enterprise level while still delivering world-class execution. Ammunition brings a strong understanding of our business, our customers, and the future we're building."

As part of the partnership, Ammunition will strengthen ATD's enterprise transformation across brand strategy, creative development, channel strategy, and activation; experience design for dealers, tire brand partners, and customers; loyalty program evolution; CRM and lifecycle personalization; digital ecosystem advancement; and production, analytics, and performance optimization. The work is designed to deliver a more connected, consistent, and value-driven experience across ATD's dealer network, brand partnerships, and digital platforms.

"ATD is taking a forward-looking approach to how it connects dealers, tire brands, and customers through a more unified experience ecosystem," said Jeremy Heilpern, Founder and CEO of Ammunition. "Our role is to help design and activate that transformation by connecting strategy, creativity, and execution in ways that are practical, measurable, and built for long-term growth."

The collaboration begins immediately with the launch of a bold new creative platform, the first in a series of brand, creative, digital, and performance initiatives rolling out throughout 2026 to elevate loyalty, enhance digital experiences, and strengthen engagement across ATD's partner network. Together, ATD and Ammunition are focused on deepening loyalty and driving sustained growth.

About Ammunition

Ammunition is a full-funnel independent agency recognized by Adweek, Campaign, Inc. Magazine, and The Financial Times for driving high-performing creative and media across complex B2B and B2C categories. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with operations in Europe, Ammunition develops end-to-end brand, creative, media, and technology programs that help brands scale growth and impact. Privately held, Ammunition is a proud member of Worldwide Partners Inc., and the American Association of Advertising Agencies (4A's). For more, visit ammunition.agency.

About American Tire Distributors

American Tire Distributors (ATD) is one of the nation's largest independent suppliers to the replacement tire industry. With a robust network of over 110 distribution centers, ATD proudly serves 80,000 customers nationwide. Its extensive inventory and commitment to reliable, frequent deliveries are complemented by a suite of value-added services tailored to the tire and automotive service industry. With a team of nearly 4,000 dedicated associates, ATD is driven by a customer-first mentality, empowering its customers to thrive.

