Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2026) - Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CBA) ("Champion Bear" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has initiated work to prepare a drilling program for the Company's Plomp Farm Project in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

The forthcoming drilling program, including re-sampling old core, aims to enhance the current drill data at Plomp Farm. The Company plans to integrate these new results into a contemporary three-dimensional geological interpretation and block model for mineral resource estimation ("MRE"), accompanied by standard data verification and review procedures required for NI 43-101 mineral resource estimation. Upon completion of the MRE, Champion Bear plans to update its NI 43-101 technical disclosure for the Plomp Farm Project.

About Champion Bear

Source: Champion Bear Resources Ltd.