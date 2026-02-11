Placentia, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2026) - Today, InVitro International (OTCQB: IVRO) reported 1st Quarter FY '26 sales of $182,600, off 25% from the same period in FY '25. Net income of $10,604 fell 69% from the same period FY'25.

Chairman & CEO, W. Richard Ulmer observed: "Our first quarter financials, though positive, do not reflect the many global Regulatory/Government statements encouraging in vitro testing over the past year. That acknowledged, we cannot recall in our 40 years a time when there is more support from both citizens and Government Agencies to replace animal testing with validated non-animal test methods. We remain steadfast in our beliefs for the future & look forward to our FY'26 second Quarter."

About InVitro International, Inc.

InVitro International, Inc., headquartered in Placentia, California, was founded in 1985 and is a customer and technology driven provider of non-animal testing methods. The Company's testing technologies are designed to produce Regulatory Agencies' approved data regarding corrosivity and ocular/dermal irritation, which correlate with animal and human test results. IVRO's technology is commercialized globally through test kits and partner laboratory services.

This release may contain "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to acceptance of the Company's technology by customers or regulatory agencies, changes in market conditions and other competitive factors. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements.

