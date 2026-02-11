Remergify, Inc.: SeedlessWallet.com Named Official Wallet Provider for All Remergify Projects

Early Adopters Guaranteed Free Tokens in Upcoming Launch; Exclusive Access to Events and Partner Discounts Available Only Through Platform

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2026 / Remergify, a leader in blockchain innovation and corporate asset revitalization, today announced that Seedless Wallet (SeedlessWallet.com) has been designated as the official wallet provider for all Remergify portfolio companies and projects. To celebrate the partnership and accelerate adoption, users who sign up for Seedless Wallet will receive guaranteed allocation of free tokens in an upcoming, yet-to-be-revealed token launch-available for a limited time only.

The strategic designation positions Seedless Wallet as the primary gateway for participating in Remergify's expanding ecosystem, which includes TrustNFT.io, Kanab.Club, Cerfinity.com, and other blockchain-native platforms across multiple sectors including cannabis technology, digital authentication, and Web3 infrastructure.

"Seedless Wallet isn't just another crypto wallet-it's the foundation of how users will interact with the entire Remergify ecosystem," said Stuart Fine, CEO of Remergify. "By making Seedless the official wallet across all our projects, we're creating a unified, secure, and rewarding experience for our community. The free token allocation is our way of thanking early adopters who recognize where this industry is heading."

Exclusive Benefits for Seedless Wallet Users

Users who create a Seedless Wallet account at SeedlessWallet.com immediately qualify for:

Guaranteed Token Allocation : Free tokens in an upcoming Remergify project launch (details to be announced)

Exclusive Event Access : Priority registration and access to Remergify-sponsored events including The Great Smoke Out and future community gatherings

Partner Network Discounts : Special pricing and offers through Remergify's growing network of business partnerships

Early Access: First notification of new project launches, features, and opportunities within the Remergify ecosystem

The free token offer is available for a limited time, with allocation quantities decreasing as adoption milestones are reached. Users are encouraged to sign up immediately at SeedlessWallet.com to secure their maximum token allocation.

A Unified Ecosystem Experience

The official wallet designation creates seamless integration across all Remergify projects. Seedless Wallet users will benefit from:

Single Sign-On : One wallet, access to all Remergify platforms and services

Cross-Platform Rewards : Tokens and benefits that work across multiple Remergify properties

Enhanced Security : TrustNFT.io's anti-poisoning protocol integrated directly into all Remergify transactions

Simplified Participation: No need for multiple wallets or accounts across different projects

"We've built an entire portfolio of blockchain-native businesses, and they all need world-class wallet infrastructure," Fine continued. "Rather than fragment our users across multiple platforms, we're consolidating everything into Seedless Wallet. This creates network effects that benefit everyone-users get simplicity and rewards, projects get engaged communities, and partners get direct access to our ecosystem."

Strategic Timing with Upcoming Projects

The announcement comes as Remergify prepares to launch several high-profile initiatives in 2026, including The Great Smoke Out on April 20, 2026-set to be the largest cannabis-friendly online event in history. Seedless Wallet will serve as the transaction and authentication platform for the event, with special features and rewards exclusive to wallet holders.

Additional Remergify projects launching in 2026 include expanded Kanab.Club social features, Cerfinity.com product authentication services, and blockchain infrastructure partnerships that will drive mainstream adoption of Web3 technologies.

How to Claim Free Tokens

The process is simple:

Visit SeedlessWallet.com Create your free Seedless Wallet account Complete account verification Tokens will be automatically distributed when the upcoming project launches

No additional purchases, deposits, or complicated steps required. Simply sign up, and your token allocation is guaranteed.

"We're removing every barrier to entry," said Fine. "No complicated onboarding, no technical knowledge required, no upfront investment. Just sign up for the safest, easiest wallet in crypto, and you're automatically part of everything we're building. It's that simple."

The limited-time token offer will remain active until April 30 2026 or until adoption milestones trigger reduced allocations. Current token quantities are at maximum levels for early adopters.

About Remergify

Remergify is a strategic corporate transformation and revitalization platform that specializes in resurrecting dormant and undervalued public companies by injecting capital, strategic vision, and operational infrastructure. With an extensive portfolio of ready-to-deploy intellectual property, blockchain-native solutions, and Web3 assets, Remergify transforms legacy businesses into modern, growth-oriented enterprises. The company's comprehensive approach includes reverse merger facilitation, strategic brand revitalization, and deployment of revenue-ready digital platforms across sectors including blockchain technology, NFT authentication, and digital asset management. For more information, visit www.remergify.com.

About Seedless Wallet

Seedless Wallet is a next-generation cryptocurrency wallet that eliminates the complexity and security risks associated with traditional seed phrase management through advanced cryptographic techniques and user-friendly authentication. As the first major wallet provider to integrate TrustNFT.io's anti-poisoning protocol, Seedless Wallet offers structural protection against address poisoning attacks while supporting all major blockchain networks including Ethereum, Phantasma, Polygon, Arbitrum, and Solana. The platform's "Remember Me" approach puts the security burden on the platform rather than the user, making cryptocurrency accessible to mainstream users while maintaining institutional-grade security standards. Learn more at www.seedlesswallet.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding token distributions, project launches, partnership benefits, and future platform features. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected. Factors that could cause differences include regulatory developments, technical challenges, market conditions, and competitive dynamics. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:

Stuart Fine

CEO, Remergify

Phone: 908-356-9852

Email: stuart@remergify.com

Web: www.remergify.com

Sign Up for Free Tokens:

www.seedlesswallet.com

Note to Editors:

Token distribution terms and conditions available upon request

Screenshots of Seedless Wallet interface available

Interviews with Stuart Fine can be scheduled through media contact

Background on Remergify project portfolio available

SOURCE: Remergify, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/seedlesswallet.com-named-official-wallet-provider-for-all-remergify-p-1135914