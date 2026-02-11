MCB Group Ltd (MCBG) is the leading financial services group in Mauritius and a pan-African player. The group launched its Vision 2030 strategy in 2025, which sets out the goals and objectives for the next five years. MCBG has consistently delivered a high-teens return on equity (ROE), generating 16.4% in FY25. Consistent profitability, coupled with a sound capital base (a Tier-1 ratio of 19.6% at end-June 2025), allows MCBG to distribute an attractive dividend, currently yielding c 6%. MCBG's near-term prospects are complicated by headwinds from increasing taxes, a slowdown of its Nigerian business and increasing non-interest expenses. We expect these headwinds to cause earnings to stall in FY26 before growth recovers in FY27.

